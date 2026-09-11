BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi joins leaders, business representatives for key family photograph in Business Forum

READ THIS: BRICS must ensure transparent trade, investment practices: Jaishankar

The business forum was convened against a backdrop of growing global economic uncertainty, with discussions focusing on trade facilitation, resilient supply chains, digital connectivity, payments and greater integration among BRICS economies.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the forum, called on BRICS nations to open their markets further, reduce non-tariff barriers and connect their payment systems. He also advocated greater use of local currencies for trade and highlighted India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a potential model for deeper digital financial cooperation.

Goyal said BRICS today represents almost one-fourth of global trade and stressed the need for member countries to simplify trade procedures and work together to generate jobs, wealth and prosperity.

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India's digital payment infrastructure was also highlighted as an area with potential for wider BRICS cooperation. Goyal said UPI has crossed 250 billion transactions annually and is already accepted in 11 countries, while urging BRICS members and partner countries to explore linking their payment systems.

The forum also witnessed significant business-to-business engagement. More than 600 B2B meetings were held within a few hours, with around 2,000 delegates, including approximately 1,100 Indian and 900 foreign participants, taking part in discussions aimed at building commercial partnerships.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar separately stressed the importance of building resilient supply chains, maintaining predictable business environments and diversifying trade relationships across BRICS economies. He said the grouping's economic strength would increasingly depend on its ability to withstand global shocks while remaining connected and competitive.

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The family photograph featuring Prime Minister Modi and participating BRICS leaders and business representatives therefore came as a symbolic reflection of India's effort to place business, investment and economic cooperation at the centre of its BRICS chairship.