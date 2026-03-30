BT EXPLAINER: Can you apply for multiple PNG connections. Key rules consumers must know

India’s transition toward piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic cooking is gathering pace, with regulators and city gas distribution companies tightening rules to streamline household gas supply.

Under the latest guidelines in several PNG-covered cities, households cannot hold multiple domestic PNG connections for the same residence and must surrender LPG cylinders once a functional piped gas connection is installed.

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Gas distributors such as Indraprastha Gas Limited and Gujarat Gas Limited say the move is aimed at ensuring safer, more efficient gas distribution while encouraging the shift away from LPG cylinders in urban areas where piped infrastructure is already available.

One PNG connection per household

Unlike LPG, where households may maintain more than one cylinder connection under certain conditions, PNG operates under a different framework. Gas companies register PNG connections per household, similar to electricity or water supply.

This means consumers cannot apply for or maintain multiple PNG connections at the same address in their name. Each residence is assigned a single meter and billing account.

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However, households can still request multiple gas outlets within the same property. For example, if a house has more than one kitchen or requires additional cooking points, gas distributors may install multiple outlets connected to the same pipeline.

Such installations are subject to technical feasibility and safety clearance by the authorised gas company.

Multiple connections allowed for different properties

While multiple connections at the same address are not permitted, consumers are allowed to hold PNG connections for different properties.

For instance, a homeowner can apply for separate connections for their primary residence, a farmhouse or a second house. Each property is treated as an independent account with its own meter, billing number and security deposit.

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Gas distributors assign a unique Business Partner (BP) number and maintain separate billing for each registered location. The consumer must provide ownership proof or landlord consent for each property where a connection is requested.

Rules for tenants

Tenants are also eligible to apply for a PNG connection, but they typically need to submit a valid rent agreement or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the landlord.

City gas companies emphasise that gas supplied to one registered premises cannot be transferred or extended to another location. Every installation must be carried out by authorised technicians and is subject to safety inspections and pipeline feasibility.

Mandatory switch to PNG in notified areas

Under current regulations applicable in many city gas networks, households located in areas where PNG infrastructure has been laid are required to switch from LPG cylinders to piped gas within three months of receiving an official notice.

Once the connection becomes operational, consumers are generally required to surrender their domestic LPG cylinders. Keeping both active at the same residence is typically not permitted, as PNG is treated as the primary cooking fuel in those areas.

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Industry officials say the rule is designed to reduce duplication in domestic fuel supply and promote wider adoption of PNG, which is considered safer and more convenient because it eliminates the need for cylinder storage and refilling.