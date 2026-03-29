Confused about switching to PNG? Now, surrender LPG connection from home. Check details

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has amplified efforts to streamline the process of surrendering liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections, especially for households that have already transitioned to piped natural gas (PNG).

Highlighting the MyPNGD platform, the ministry said it enables consumers to complete the surrender process online without the need to visit distributors or agencies. “A simple online platform for #PNG consumers to surrender their #LPG connections from the ease of their homes,” it said in a post on X.

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The initiative is aimed at reducing duplication of energy access while encouraging efficient resource use. Many urban households that now rely on PNG continue to retain LPG connections, leading to avoidable logistical and subsidy burdens in the system.

A simple online platform for #PNG consumers to surrender their #LPG connections from the ease of their homes.



Visit https://t.co/qkZbOp4X7l today for a hassle-free process.



Your small step can make a big difference! pic.twitter.com/nqFF2l7KXM — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) March 29, 2026

Through the MyPNGD portal, users can initiate requests, submit required details, and complete formalities digitally, making the process quicker and more transparent. “Visit http://MyPNGD.in today for a hassle-free process,” the ministry added.

Beyond convenience, the government is positioning LPG surrender as a small but meaningful contribution to broader energy optimisation. “Your small step can make a big difference!” the ministry said, underlining the role of individual participation in improving distribution efficiency.

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The push also aligns with India’s expanding city gas distribution network, which is steadily increasing PNG coverage across urban and semi-urban regions. As access improves, authorities are encouraging consumers to rationalise their fuel choices and relinquish redundant connections.

Officials believe that wider adoption of such digital platforms can ease administrative processes, reduce paperwork, and support a more targeted delivery of benefits across the energy ecosystem.