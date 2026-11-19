Chintamani relies heavily on groundwater and borewells for drinking water. Municipal borewells are being drilled to depths of 1,000–1,600 feet, yet water availability remains inadequate, particularly during summer.

During droughts, up to 70% of wells can run dry, highlighting the vulnerability of groundwater-dependent towns.

The financial burden is equally significant. Nearly 40% of the municipality's operational expenditure goes towards running water supply infrastructure, with electricity costs continuing to rise.

Can restored lakes provide drinking water?

The initiative proposes rejuvenating degraded lakes by improving their water-holding capacity, preventing pollution and enhancing groundwater recharge.

Lake restoration may involve removing accumulated silt, addressing sewage inflows and improving surrounding drainage systems, depending on site-specific assessments.

Restored lakes could serve two purposes: storing rainwater and allowing water to infiltrate underground aquifers.

Advertisement

Where technically feasible, the lakes could also become supplementary drinking water sources. However, this would require water-quality testing, appropriate treatment facilities and compliance with drinking water standards.

How will groundwater recharge improve?

Beyond lake restoration, the programme will convert two public parks into 'sponge parks', designed to absorb rainwater and improve groundwater recharge.

Rooftop rainwater harvesting and recharge structures will also be installed across public campuses.

The initiative additionally seeks to improve water supply connectivity in two urban-poor communities, addressing inequalities in access to municipal water.

What will lake restoration cost?

The partners have not disclosed the programme's financial outlay.

Restoration costs generally depend on lake size, sediment removal requirements, pollution-control infrastructure, treatment facilities and long-term maintenance.

Advertisement

Importantly, restoring a lake does not automatically make its water safe for drinking. Continuous monitoring and treatment would remain essential.

Can the model work elsewhere?

WELL Labs has conducted research, field surveys and assessments in Chintamani over the past three years.

The initiative, implemented with the Chintamani City Municipal Council and government authorities, aims to develop a replicable model for smaller South Indian cities.

Its success will depend on measurable improvements in groundwater recharge, lake water quality, drinking water availability and municipal operating costs.