Q: With interest rates fluctuating, where should investors put their money: in short-term debt funds, long-term bonds, government securities or corporate bonds?

Himanshu Kohli: We prefer the short end of the curve over long-term bonds. Within the short end, high-quality corporate and bank CDs (Certificates of Deposit) look more attractive than government securities supported by favourable spreads and stable credit conditions. The key reason is that the yield curve offers very little compensation for taking additional duration. At the end of October 2026, AAA PSU bonds yielded 8.33% at 3 years and 8.35% at 10 years, a pick-up of just 2 bps for extending maturity by seven years. Similarly, on 30 Oct, 1-year bank CDs yielded 8.10%, which was 68 bps above the 10-year G-sec yield of 7.42% and 143 bps above the 364-day T-bill yield of 6.67%.

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Long bonds, meanwhile, carry meaningful interest-rate risk owing to the expectation of a rising interest rate environment. In the last MPC (Monetary Policy Committee), the repo rate was raised by 25 bps to 5.50%, and the stance was shifted to “calibrated tightening”. Further, the RBI increased its FY27 CPI projection to 5.2% from 5.0% owing to a deficient monsoon and higher energy prices. The global backdrop also argues for caution on duration with most global central banks pursuing rate tightening on account of rising inflation risks. Therefore, short-term debt, held directly or through short-term debt funds, should anchor portfolios for steady accrual.

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Q: How will a falling rupee affect India’s bond yields, inflation and fixed-income returns? Should investors change their debt investment strategy?

Kohli: The rupee has witnessed extreme volatility and weakness in the last couple of years. Higher yields on US bonds, along with a strengthening dollar, have strained the rupee. Persistent FII selling in Indian equities, as money chases opportunities in AI-related themes, has added to the pressure.

With such high-yielding opportunities available globally, investors seek higher returns for taking on emerging-market and currency risk, despite India’s favourable macroeconomic backdrop. Therefore, long-term yields in India’s bond market have risen to compensate, in spite of tax relief on FPIs’ government bond income since April 2026.

The second factor is energy. Crude oil is expensive, and a weaker rupee makes it even more expensive for India. That feeds into inflation, which rose to 6.09% in October, above the RBI band of 2-6%. A higher-inflation backdrop leads the central bank to pursue a high interest rate cycle.

The impact of both these factors is visible in the bond market. The 10-year G-sec was at 7.42% on 30 October, 61 basis points higher than three months earlier. We’ve had brief relief rallies, including one in early November, but the underlying drivers haven’t changed.

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For an Indian investor, a falling rupee has no direct effect on fixed income returns; the impact comes indirectly through rising yields. In a rising rate cycle, long duration bonds suffer from mark-to-market losses. However, short-term bonds have low sensitivity to interest rate movements and tend to remain stable. In fact, the six-month CD rate went from 6.87% at the end of September to 7.90% at the end of October.

We do not see the need for investors to change strategy at this juncture. We continue to prefer short-duration, high-quality corporate debt currently. We don’t see a duration opportunity in this rate-hiking environment.

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Q: Foreign investors have been pulling money out of Indian equities. What could bring them back, and when can we expect a sustained recovery in the markets?

Kohli: Foreign portfolio investors sold a net of about ₹2.2 lakh crore of Indian equity so far in 2026, until November 15, around 30% higher than the total FPI outflows in 2025. FPI outflows began with tariff concerns last year and intensified with the West Asia crisis this year, which pushed crude prices higher and weighed on the rupee. This also coincided with a period of low earnings growth and elevated valuations in late 2024. Additionally, the global shift toward high-return AI and technology investments in countries like US, Taiwan, Japan and Korea and attractive yields in developed markets also led to outflows.

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A sustained moderation in crude prices, greater geopolitical stability, a stable rupee and an improvement in earnings growth could help restore India's attractiveness among global investors. There are encouraging early signs as foreign investors turned net buyers towards the end of October and have invested around ₹75,000 crore until 12 November. However, it would be premature to conclude this as a structural reversal.

Despite limited AI exposure, India offers structural appeal as a $4 trillion economy with 10–12% nominal growth and potential earnings growth in mid-teens. The US midterm results add another dimension. With Democrats winning both houses of Congress, AI and data-centre spending is likely to moderate leading to a sharp sell-off in AI and semiconductor stocks after the result. We believe a sustained market recovery will depend on continued earnings delivery, moderate valuations and improving global sentiment.

Q: With Indian markets underperforming and valuations still a concern, should investors continue investing through SIPs or wait for a meaningful correction?

Kohli: We believe investors should continue their SIPs rather than attempt to time the market. Market corrections and periods of underperformance are an inherent part of equity investing, and systematic investing allows investors to accumulate units at different market levels, benefiting from rupee-cost averaging over time. Waiting for a meaningful correction is difficult because markets tend to recover before investor sentiment turns positive, making it challenging to identify the right entry point. Having said that, continuing SIPs should not mean ignoring valuations or asset allocation. Additionally, investors can use buy-on-dips strategy and invest lump sums in case of sharp market corrections.

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Investors should maintain a disciplined approach, align their equity exposure with their investment horizon and risk appetite, and avoid excessive concentration in assets where valuations remain stretched. With SIP contributions staying robust at ₹32,160 crore in October 2026, domestic participation remains resilient. For investors with a five-year-plus horizon, consistency, diversification and disciplined rebalancing are likely to be more rewarding than trying to speculate.

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Q: With global uncertainty and currency weakness supporting precious metals, should investors increase their allocation to gold and silver?

Kohli: Historically, for precious metals, phases of outperformance have been followed by periods of consolidation. So, one must be prudent about investing in gold after phases of outperformance and remain disciplined in asset allocation in consolidation phases.

Higher US real yields, a hawkish Fed and a stronger US dollar could act as headwinds for gold and silver prices. Central bank demand has slowed from its peak but remains resilient and provides a supportive backdrop for gold even as ETF flows have been volatile in this calendar year. Silver faces concerns because of weaker-than-expected incremental demand, especially from the solar industry. Investors should maintain their strategic allocation to gold. Those who are underweight can use any price corrections to build exposure in a staggered manner. We continue to prefer gold over silver at this point of time due to the extreme volatility in silver.

Q: Given the current uncertainty, how should investors divide their money between equity, fixed income, gold and other assets?

Kohli: Given the current uncertainty, we believe investors should avoid taking an extreme view on any single asset class and instead should focus on asset allocation and maintain a well-diversified portfolio. For a moderate investor, we would recommend staying well diversified rather than trying to time individual asset classes. Our strategic allocation suggests around 40% to equities, 20% to fixed income, 20% to balanced and hybrid strategies, and 20% to financial alternatives such as PE/VC, gold and international exposure. Equities remain important for long-term wealth creation, while fixed income and hybrid strategies provide portfolio stability.

Alternative assets such as gold and international equities enhance portfolio diversification and provide a hedge against currency depreciation, geopolitical uncertainty and India-specific risks. The focus should remain on maintaining the right asset allocation and rebalancing periodically, rather than making large tactical shifts based on short-term market movements.

An aggressive investor may maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, with around 50-60% in equities, 5-10% in fixed income, 10-15% in balanced and hybrid strategies, and 20-30% in alternative assets.

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Q: Where should HNIs invest today? For someone with a three-year investment horizon, which asset classes and investment products offer the best balance of safety, liquidity and returns?

Kohli: For HNI investors with a horizon of three years or more, the priority should be to stick to their asset allocation and rebalance when any asset class sees a sharp correction or a strong rally. Within equities, we prefer multi-cap mutual funds, PMS and AIF strategies with a mid- and small-cap bias. The mid- and small-cap segment continues to deliver higher earnings growth than large caps. While their valuations remain elevated, stronger earnings growth should be able to justify these valuations over time.

Large caps are attractively valued currently, and their earnings trajectory is recovering, though their earnings growth remains lower relative to the mid- and small-cap segments. Investors with a lower risk appetite can consider allocation to hybrid strategies which have lower volatility and drawdowns compared to equities. Within fixed income, income-plus-arbitrage funds, short-duration funds, and corporate bond and banking & PSU funds focused on AAA-rated and PSU issuers offer a good balance of safety, liquidity and accrual.

Investors seeking more predictable returns can build a hold-to-maturity ladder of high-quality bonds for 1-3 years. Floating-rate funds are a useful option in a rising-rate environment.

Investors can also explore some of the Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) which are offering innovative strategies in a tax efficient structure in equity and hybrid long short segment. Investors seeking higher returns in debt can also look at opportunities in private credit space depending on their risk appetite and investment horizon.

Gold acts as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against inflation and geopolitics. Investors should maintain exposure to gold in line with their strategic asset allocation. Those who are underallocated can use the recent price corrections to build exposure in a staggered manner. Generally, investors are underallocated to international investments, which can be built in tranches over time. Investors with a longer time horizon can look at opportunities in the alternatives space such as PE/VC, which provide diversification in the unlisted space.

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