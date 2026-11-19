He further said that India has signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with several major economies and questioned the businesses on what their plans were to seize this opportunity.

PM Modi said, "India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several major economies; doors have opened for you. Have you planned to seize this opportunity? If you do not take advantage of all my hard work, who will?"

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: At FICCI's centenary convention, PM Narendra Modi says, "Do not take 140 crore Indians for granted as an assured market where anything will sell. Even today, sellers tell customers 'this is export quality' to convince them it is good. What do you take our countrymen for? Do they not deserve good quality? This mindset must change; my countrymen deserve top quality." "India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several major economies; doors have opened for you. Have you planned to seize this opportunity? If you do not take advantage of all my hard work, who will?" — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

ALSO READ | Investor wealth sees second-largest surge as market rebounds in November

Moreover, he questioned India Inc on whether the 8% reduction in corporate tax resulted in increased employment opportunities and higher wages, calling on businesses to assess how policy benefits translated into broader economic gains.

Advertisement

In September 2019, the government slashed baseline corporate tax rate for existing domestic companies from 30% to 22% (25.17% being the effective rate including surcharge and cess). A 15% base rate was introduced for eligible new domestic manufacturing companies.

The Prime Minister also urged businesses to adopt an 'India First' approach vis-a-vis investment decisions over the next two decades.

"And therefore, I have one request for you: in every long-term investment decision you make over the next 20 years, make ‘India First’ your foundation. This will make the country self-reliant, and new opportunities will also open up for the growth of your businesses," he said.

He also encouraged India Inc to expand beyond domestic markets and develop products that have a demand in international markets.