Private banks are expected to outperform public sector banks, with estimated earnings CAGRs of 22 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. MOFSL's preferred banking stocks are ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd and State Bank of India Ltd (SBIN).

Earnings estimates begin to improve

Consensus estimates for FY27 and FY28 have declined by about 4 per cent over the past two years, mainly because of cuts of around 12 per cent for private banks. PSU bank estimates remained resilient, rising 9 per cent for FY27 and 6 per cent for FY28.

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Over the past three months, private banks recorded marginal earnings upgrades of 1 per cent, while PSU banks continued to receive minor upgrades on stronger operating performance and contained credit costs. MOFSL's banking universe saw upgrades of 3 per cent and 2 per centfor FY27 and FY28, respectively.

MOFSL's estimates are about 2 per cent above consensus. Its forecasts for mid-sized private banks RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are 5-23 per cent above consensus. Estimates for Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank are 6-15 per cent higher, while the estimate for State Bank of India is about 5 per cent lower.



Fourth-quarter exit growth seen

Loan growth rose 18 per cent YoY in the first half of FY27, although margins declined. Banks raised $133 billion through FCNR(B) deposits and provided leverage of about 60% against these inflows, supporting deposit and credit growth. Surplus liquidity, a high share of FCNR(B) deposits and thin overseas margins compressed private banks' margins in the second quarter.

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MOFSL expects surplus liquidity deployment and rate transmission to support revenue. Fourth-quarter exit earnings growth is estimated at 21% year-on-year, comprising 24% for private banks and 17% for PSU banks.



Private and PSU bank outlook

Stress in unsecured retail segments, including microfinance, credit cards and personal loans, has largely normalised through FY27. Recent FY27 upgrades were 11 per cent for IndusInd Bank Ltd, 10 per cent for RBL Bank Ltd and 6 per cent each for IDFC First Bank Ltd and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Bandhan Bank's FY28 estimate was cut by about 5 per cent.

Among larger private banks, ICICI Bank's estimates rose 4 per cent and 6 per cent for FY27 and FY28, while Kotak Mahindra Bank's increased 3 per cent and 5 per cent. HDFC Bank's estimates fell 1.6% for both years, while Axis Bank's declined 2 per cent and 1 per cent.

MOFSL said deposit competition, elevated funding costs, inflation, a weak monsoon, the expected credit loss transition and possible cuts in bancassurance income under proposed IRDAI norms remain key risks, even as banking earnings visibility improves.