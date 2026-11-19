Consumer durables companies had raised product prices by around 10%–12% in 2026 to offset the impact of rising commodity costs. The recent correction in copper prices could therefore provide an additional tailwind for their margins.

Stock-wise performance

Voltas shares surged 8% to Rs 1,225 apiece during Thursday's trading session. The stock has gained 20.2% over the past month, helping it narrow its year-to-date decline to 11%.

Blue Star shares advanced 6% to Rs 1,716.80. The stock has rallied nearly 9.5% over the past month and is now down just 3% so far in 2026.

LG Electronics India shares gained 1.5% to trade at Rs 1,705 apiece. The stock has delivered a positive return of 14.8% since the beginning of the year.

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Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shares climbed 4.7% to Rs 217.02. Despite gaining 4.2% over the past month, the stock remains down 12.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Havells India shares rose 4.1% to Rs 1,186.90 apiece. The stock has advanced 7.6% over the past month but continues to trade 16.2% lower so far in 2026.

Amber Enterprises shares too gained 8.2% to Rs 6733.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 23,569 crore.