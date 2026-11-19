Shares of consumer durables companies including Voltas, Blue Star, LG Electronics India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Amber Enterprises and Havells India rallied up to 8% on Thursday, November 19, as copper prices slumped to a seven-month low, erasing all their gains recorded so far in 2026.
Copper is a key raw material used in the manufacturing of air conditioners and several other household appliances. The decline in copper prices is expected to provide relief to consumer durables manufacturers by lowering input costs, easing pressure on gross margins and improving profitability.