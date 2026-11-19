His remarks placed the responsibility on businesses to ensure that government reforms translate into tangible benefits for workers and the wider economy.

Under the current government, India’s baseline corporate tax rate for existing domestic companies was cut from 30% to 22% (25.17% effective rate including surcharge and cess) in September 2019, while a 15% base rate was introduced for eligible new domestic manufacturing companies.

Modi urges industry to prioritise India

The Prime Minister also called on businesses to adopt an 'India First' approach while making investment decisions over the next two decades.

"And therefore, I have one request for you: in every long-term investment decision you make over the next 20 years, make ‘India First’ your foundation. This will make the country self-reliant, and new opportunities will also open up for the growth of your businesses," he said.

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Modi encouraged companies to expand beyond domestic markets and identify emerging international opportunities.

"Develop products that have a demand abroad, so India's products become a key part of its identity," he said.

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India remains fastest-growing major economy

Highlighting India's economic transformation, Modi contrasted earlier periods of restrictive industrial policies with the country's current growth trajectory.

He said India had emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with growth expected to remain around 7%.

"Moody's, S&P, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, all kinds of agencies are revising India's growth upwards," Modi said.

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He also highlighted India's merchandise exports, saying October shipments approached $50 billion.

Poverty reduction and economic progress

Citing World Bank estimates, Modi said approximately 500 million Indians had escaped poverty over the past 12-13 years.

According to the World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief, 496 million people crossed the $4.20-a-day poverty threshold between 2011 and 2023.

The proportion below this threshold declined from 57.7% to 16.1%, while extreme poverty fell from 27.1% to 2.6%.

Industry's role in Viksit Bharat

Marking FICCI's centenary year, Modi urged businesses to reassess their performance and prepare for India's development ambitions through 2047.

"We must learn from our mistakes and strive to be better, continuously," he said.

The convention, themed 'Bharat 2047', brought together more than 2,500 delegates, including business leaders, diplomats and policymakers, to discuss manufacturing, economic reforms, global competitiveness and artificial intelligence.

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