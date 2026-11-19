"First, earnings momentum should remain positive. Supported by O2C, RIL should report strong YoY (year-on-year) bottom-line growth for the next few quarters, with the possibility of some earnings upgrades still (especially for FY28), if margins hold. Quantitatively, the stock is still to fully react to the upgrades that have already happened," the brokerage said.

On valuations, JP Morgan noted that the recent rally in the stock has narrowed the 'discount' available in October, although its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples relative to the broader market remained supportive.

"Second, valuations. The recent stock rally and falling comps for the retail business have reduced the absolute 'discount' that was available in the stock in October. Headline market-relative P/E multiples remain supportive, though. The stock may need catalysts: an improvement in retail outcomes (some is likely in Q3) or the commencement of renewable energy installations (likely by March-June 2027)," it added.

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Maintaining its 'Overweight' rating on RIL, the brokerage set a September 2027 target price of Rs 1,675, citing strong near-term profit growth and potential catalysts.

Expert view

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said that the RIL counter recently recorded 12 consecutive trading sessions without a negative closing, marking its longest winning streak in 19 years since April 2007 and the second-longest in its 33-year listing history.

Singh added, "The stock has recovered nearly 18 per cent from its recent low, but it is still trading around 18 per cent below its all-time high.

He also stated that the improving momentum and reasonable valuations keep the stock attractive for long-term investors.

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said, "I believe Reliance Industries is a good buying opportunity. RIL's business is growing very fast, and the new energy business is expanding. So, I think this is a great opportunity to buy RIL stock now."

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Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also maintained a positive view on the stock.

"Given the prevailing global crude oil prices, the company's refining capacity and embedded business value, RIL is trading at attractive levels. Investors with a medium- to long-term perspective can buy Reliance Industries on every dip," he said.