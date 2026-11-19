Anand Rathi recently initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating. Calling NSE a dominant franchise with multiple growth levers and operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability, the brokerage sees normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios supporting the exchange going ahead.

Anand Rathi has assigned a target price of Rs 2,381 for NSE.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage said three decades of entrenched liquidity and network effects underpin NSE's dominant franchise and superior unit economics. It highlighted NSE's market share of around 93 per cent in cash, nearly 100 per cent in equity futures and around 68 per cent in options premium turnover (PTV) as of H1 FY27.

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The brokerage values NSE at 40x its September 2028 estimated EPS, arriving at a 12-month target price of Rs 2,220.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has also initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating and a one-year target price of Rs 2,300.

Expert view

On NSE, market veteran Arun Kejriwal said the stock has rallied in line with the broader upmove in large-cap stocks. "Clearly, if Indian markets have to stay bullish, the listed exchanges' space cannot remain subdued or underperform," he added.

Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, sees NSE as a long-term investment, citing the nature of the exchange business, liquidity benefits for established exchanges and the scope for new products.

Choksey said he views NSE as a "deep value" investment. "The long-term investment in this case is, I think, a deep value investment largely because the exchange business is exclusive. It's not a common business. Not everybody can come into the exchange business," the market veteran stated.

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"You can call this particular stock a shock absorber in your portfolio, which would keep on giving you the comfort level during the volatile market," Choksey further said.