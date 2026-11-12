Vikas Khanna gives a glimpse of his New York home, says 'I'm a warrior for my culture'

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Minimalist interiors with iconic New York views

The apartment features a predominantly white colour palette, uncluttered interiors and large windows overlooking New York’s skyline. The living room has a plush off-white sofa, a matching centre table and a tan-coloured rug, creating a restrained yet comfortable setting.

One of its most distinctive features is a set of pillars inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Khanna said the crowns of the pillars were still being created and were scheduled for installation on March 23, 2027.

Explaining his philosophy, he said, “I'm minimalistic, and I don't own anything. I'm a warrior for my culture and cuisine in this country.”

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Prayer room holds memories of his late sister

A dedicated prayer room is among the most personal spaces in the apartment. It houses an idol of Lord Krishna that belonged to Khanna’s late sister, giving the space deep emotional significance.

The Chrysler Building, visible from the apartment, was also his sister’s favourite building. Its presence in the skyline therefore holds a special place in Khanna’s heart, making the view more than just an architectural attraction.

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Functional kitchen and space for his mother

The dining area features a simple setup where Khanna usually has breakfast before heading to his restaurant. During the tour, he also prepared parathas for Saraswat, offering viewers a glimpse of his life beyond the professional kitchen.

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The kitchen prioritises functionality, while the bedroom features a cosy arrangement and views of the city. An open balcony beside the bed further connects the living space with the surrounding skyline.

The apartment also has an empty room reserved for his mother whenever she visits New York, highlighting the importance of family in his life.

Khanna revealed that he chose an apartment directly below his former employer in the same building because he did not want to live above them.