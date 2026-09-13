Enjoying in Delhi-NCR on a ₹1,000 budget? Here’s how students can have a fun weekend

1. Turbo Track, Gurugram — ₹699

For students who enjoy speed, competition and a little adrenaline, Turbo Track in Gurugram can be an exciting weekend option. The go-karting experience is priced at around ₹699, making it suitable for those who want a quick thrill without spending several thousand rupees. It can also work well as a group activity, where friends can compete against each other on the track.

2. Museum of Illusions, CP — ₹500

Students looking for an experience that is less about physical adventure and more about entertainment can visit the Museum of Illusions. Tickets are priced at approximately ₹500-₹690. The attraction features interactive optical illusions and unusual visual setups that can make for an engaging outing with friends. It is also a popular choice for students looking to click creative photographs and short-form social media content.

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3. EOD Adventure Park, Mayur Vihar — ₹300

For those who want an outdoor adventure, EOD Adventure Park offers several activities at different price points. Prices can range from approximately ₹300-₹900, depending on the activity or package selected. This makes it possible for students to choose an experience according to their budget rather than paying for an expensive all-inclusive package. The park can be particularly suitable for groups planning to spend several hours outdoors.

4. Dark Pickleball, Noida — ₹500

Students who want to combine recreation with sport can consider Dark Pickleball in Noida, with an approximate price of ₹500. Pickleball is a relatively easy sport for beginners to try and can be played with friends, making it a social as well as physical activity. For students who would rather spend their weekend playing a sport than simply visiting an attraction, this can be a budget-friendly option.

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5. Ice Skating, Ambience Mall, Gurugram — ₹1,000

For a different kind of weekend experience, students can try ice skating at Ambience Mall in Gurugram. The activity is priced at around ₹1,000, putting it right at the upper limit of the budget. While it leaves little money for additional activities, students interested specifically in ice skating can make it their main weekend experience and keep food and travel expenses separate.

6. Sky Horse Riding Club, Noida — ₹350

Horse riding can be one of the more affordable ways to try something different over the weekend. At Sky Horse Riding Club, prices are approximately ₹350-₹500. The relatively low activity cost means students can potentially combine the experience with an inexpensive meal or another low-cost outing. It can also be an interesting option for first-time riders looking for an experience outside the usual mall or café plans.

7. Veda Adventures ATV Bike, Noida — ₹400

For students looking for an outdoor and adventure-focused experience, Veda Adventures ATV Bike offers ATV rides at approximately ₹400-₹500. At this price, the activity can fit comfortably within a ₹1,000 entertainment budget.

Students could potentially spend the remaining amount on food and local transportation, depending on where they are travelling from. For groups of friends, an ATV outing can also make for a more active alternative to a conventional weekend hangout.

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8. Challenge Rooms, Delhi — ₹600

Students who enjoy solving puzzles, completing tasks and working as a team can consider Challenge Rooms. Prices vary considerably, ranging from approximately ₹600-₹1,800, depending on the experience selected. The lower-priced options can fit within a ₹1,000 activity budget, while premium experiences may require a higher spend. Since these activities are generally designed around teamwork and problem-solving, they can be particularly suitable for groups of friends looking for something interactive rather than a conventional day out.

9. Laser Crazer, Hauz Khas — ₹299 onwards

Students looking for a competitive group activity can also consider Laser Crazer in Hauz Khas. Laser tag is designed around team-based gameplay, where players compete against each other in an indoor arena using laser equipment. It can be a fun option for groups of friends who want an interactive weekend activity rather than simply visiting a café or shopping mall.

The experience can be particularly appealing for college students planning a group outing, as the activity combines strategy, movement and competition. However, the exact cost can vary depending on the session, package and number of players, so students should check the latest price before booking.

10. Clay Painting, Noida — ₹100 onwards

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For students looking for a more creative and relaxed weekend activity, clay painting in Sector 104, Noida, can be a different option from the usual gaming zones, cafés and adventure parks. The activity allows participants to explore their artistic side while spending time with friends.

Clay painting can also be a good choice for students who want an experience that is less physically demanding but still interactive. Participants can work on their own designs, experiment with colours and create a personalised piece that they can take away as a memory of the outing. The final cost may depend on the type of clay activity, materials provided and the selected package.