Centre likely to convene Special Session of Parliament later this month; delimitation, Women's Reservation Bill on agenda

Govt seeks support for constitutional amendment bills

The proposed move comes months after the Modi government suffered a setback during the Budget Session. On April 17, a Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was defeated in the Lower House.

A constitutional amendment requires a special majority in Parliament. Although the NDA has a majority in the current Lok Sabha, it falls short of the required two-thirds majority of around 360 seats.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha currently has 540 members. However, the government's position has strengthened since the previous session, with 20 Trinamool Congress MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs having switched to the ruling side.

Centre reaches out to DMK and smaller Opposition parties

According to sources, the Centre is in talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to secure its support for the bills. The outreach follows the regional party's split with the Congress after the Tamil Nadu elections and its subsequent exit from the INDIA bloc.

The government is also in touch with some smaller Opposition parties as it seeks to increase its numbers ahead of a possible vote, sources said.

Possible special sitting before BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Advertisement

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on August 13, has not yet been prorogued, leaving room for the government to convene a special sitting.

The dates are expected to be finalised keeping in mind the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, scheduled to be held at Samvidhan Sadan on October 26 and 27. Sources said a week's notice could be given before the special sitting is convened.