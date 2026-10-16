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Centre likely to convene Special Session of Parliament later this month; delimitation, Women's Reservation Bill on agenda

Centre likely to convene Special Session of Parliament later this month; delimitation, Women's Reservation Bill on agenda

The proposed move comes months after the Modi government suffered a setback during the Budget Session.

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Himanshu Mishra and Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Centre likely to convene Special Session of Parliament later this month; delimitation, Women's Reservation Bill on agendaParliament special session
SUMMARY
  • Opposition protests intensify over electoral roll revision and election commissioner
  • Centre claims stronger Lok Sabha numbers after recent political switches
  • Constitutional amendments require a special majority of roughly 360 seats

Political tensions are mounting as Opposition protests intensify against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Amid the protests, the government is likely to convene a special session of Parliament later this month to take up constitutional amendment bills related to delimitation and women's reservation.

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Government sources told India Today that the Centre has the numbers required to secure the passage of the bills in the Lok Sabha. They added that the government is confident of its strength in the House and is reaching out to Opposition parties to consolidate support ahead of a possible vote.

Govt seeks support for constitutional amendment bills

The proposed move comes months after the Modi government suffered a setback during the Budget Session. On April 17, a Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was defeated in the Lower House.

A constitutional amendment requires a special majority in Parliament. Although the NDA has a majority in the current Lok Sabha, it falls short of the required two-thirds majority of around 360 seats.

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The Lok Sabha currently has 540 members. However, the government's position has strengthened since the previous session, with 20 Trinamool Congress MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs having switched to the ruling side.

Centre reaches out to DMK and smaller Opposition parties

According to sources, the Centre is in talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to secure its support for the bills. The outreach follows the regional party's split with the Congress after the Tamil Nadu elections and its subsequent exit from the INDIA bloc.

The government is also in touch with some smaller Opposition parties as it seeks to increase its numbers ahead of a possible vote, sources said.

Possible special sitting before BRICS Parliamentary Forum

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The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on August 13, has not yet been prorogued, leaving room for the government to convene a special sitting.

The dates are expected to be finalised keeping in mind the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, scheduled to be held at Samvidhan Sadan on October 26 and 27. Sources said a week's notice could be given before the special sitting is convened.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 10:57 AM IST
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