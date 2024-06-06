'There is no demand by any ally party...': Chirag Paswan refutes speculations of seeking Cabinet berths in Modi 3.0

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on June 6 dismissed all speculations of his party seeking cabinet berths in exchange for support to the coalition government at the centre.

“I refute all such things. There is no demand. There can be no demand because our goal was to make the PM, the Prime Minister (again). All allies played an honest role towards this. This privilege (allotting cabinet berths) lies with the Prime Minister... So, there is no demand by any ally party,” Chirag Paswan said reports of his party demanding 2-3 cabinet berths in the NDA government.

Speculations are rife that the Chirag Paswan-led party may seek one Cabinet and one MoS post.

In an exclusive chat with India Today TV, Paswan described himself as "Narendra Modi's Hanuman" and said he would remain with the NDA.

Chirag Paswan's loyalty to the BJP-led NDA has been unwavering. Even when his uncle Pashupati Paras broke from the LJP and went on to become a Union Minister in the NDA government, Chirag Paswan did not rebel against Narendra Modi.

In 2020, after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, there was a split in the LJP and Pashupati Paras formed his own faction by breaking away with four MPs.

BJP’s decision to offer five seats to Chirag Paswan's LJP faction and exclude Pashupati Paras from the seat-sharing deal in Bihar seems to have worked in its favour. Chirag Paswan's party contested five seats - Hajipur, Jamui, Khagaria, Samastipur and Vaishali and emphatically emerged victorious in all.

According to speculations, even though the NDA is yet to get an invitation from the President for government formation, BJP’s allies have started demanding their share of the pie in the new government.

If reports are to be believed, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is eyeing the Lok Sabha Speaker's post in the new government besides 7-8 Cabinet berths and 1 MoS portfolio. The JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, is reportedly expecting 3 Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena (BSS) has sought 1 Cabinet and 2 MoS posts in the NDA 3.0 government. The NCP Ajit Pawar faction is expecting an MoS berth.

BJP’s Karnataka ally, JD(S), which helped the saffron party solidify its presence in the Vokkaliga bastions, is also eyeing a post in the NDA government.

HAM(S): Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi is also eyeing a Cabinet post in the new government.

(With inputs from ANI)