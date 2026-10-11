The three leaders were detained after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They were released on the condition that they would maintain peace and good behaviour for one year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

Delhi Police said the leaders were placed under preventive arrest under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026. A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was heading back to his village to be with his family following his grandmother’s death. "Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully," he wrote in a post on X.

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Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief. Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference shortly in Delhi. The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026

In a post on X, he said party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would address a press conference in Delhi shortly. He asserted that the CJP would neither back down nor be intimidated, declaring that October 10 would be remembered as “the beginning of the end of this dictatorship”.

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CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disturbing peace in the country. “It’s Narendra Modi who has breached the peace of our beloved nation,” Ranka said in a post on X.

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Ranka reiterated the party’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, calling him a “traitor” in a post on X. “Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. He will have to resign. I am willing to spend my entire life in jail to get such traitors removed,” Ranka wrote.

ज्ञानेश कुमार गद्दार है। इस्तीफ़ा तो उसे देना होगा। ऐसे गद्दारों को हटवाने के लिए जीवनभर जेल रहना भी मंज़ूर है। — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 11, 2026

The arrests came amid a major security clampdown in Delhi on Saturday, when more thousands of protesters were detained at multiple locations, preventing them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while trying to join the protest.

All those deatined have now been now been released, according to official statement.

Meanwhile, the CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar today, with police continuing heavy security arrangements. More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed across the city.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

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(With inputs from PTI)