Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
CJP protest: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka released under this one condition

CJP protest: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka released under this one condition

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 1:58 PM IST
CJP protest: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka released under this one conditionDelhi Police said the leaders were placed under preventive arrest under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released today after being produced before an executive magistrate following their preventive arrest in Delhi.

The trio were released on the condition of maintaining peace and good behavior without any breach of peace for 1 year along after a bail bond/surety bond of ₹50,000 each was furnished.

Advertisement

The three leaders were detained after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They were released on the condition that they would maintain peace and good behaviour for one year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

Delhi Police said the leaders were placed under preventive arrest under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was heading back to his village to be with his family following his grandmother’s death. "Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully," he wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would address a press conference in Delhi shortly. He asserted that the CJP would neither back down nor be intimidated, declaring that October 10 would be remembered as “the beginning of the end of this dictatorship”.

Don't Miss: SIR protest special hearing: SC directs Delhi barricades removed, internet restored

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disturbing peace in the country. “It’s Narendra Modi who has breached the peace of our beloved nation,” Ranka said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Ranka reiterated the party’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, calling him a “traitor” in a post on X. “Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. He will have to resign. I am willing to spend my entire life in jail to get such traitors removed,” Ranka wrote.

The arrests came amid a major security clampdown in Delhi on Saturday, when more thousands of protesters were detained at multiple locations, preventing them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while trying to join the protest.

All those deatined have now been now been released, according to official statement.

Meanwhile, the CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar today, with police continuing heavy security arrangements. More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed across the city.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 11, 2026 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more