Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika purchases luxury apartment in Dadar for ₹13.96 crore

READ THIS: Deepinder Goyal brought a DLF The Camellias flat for ₹52 crore in 2022, it's now worth ₹140 crore

The transaction was registered on October 29. The apartment was purchased from Kohinoor Planet Constructions Private Limited, with the total consideration value recorded at ₹13,96,78,930, or approximately ₹13.97 crore. The stamp duty paid for the transaction amounted to ₹69,83,950, while the registration details also form part of the registered property documents.

Three car parking spaces included

The apartment’s sizeable carpet area and three dedicated car parking spaces add to the property's premium residential appeal. Located in Dadar West, the property is situated in one of Mumbai's established residential neighbourhoods, with access to the city's commercial districts, transport networks and social infrastructure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 100 acres, 5,000 residents: Nita Ambani unveils 'Anant Ashray' township near Mumbai

The Oceana building is part of the broader residential real estate market in central Mumbai, where demand for premium apartments continues to attract high-value transactions. Dadar's location and connectivity make it a sought-after residential destination for buyers looking for homes within the city.

As per the transaction details, possession of the apartment is proposed on or before December 31, 2028. The timeline indicates that the buyer is expected to take possession by the end of 2028, subject to the terms of the agreement.