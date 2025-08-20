Business Today
News
india
'Cowardly attempt on...': Hours after attack, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says public hearings to continue as usual

'Cowardly attempt on...': Hours after attack, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says public hearings to continue as usual

A brief but violent incident occurred at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence on Wednesday morning.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025 6:30 PM IST
'Cowardly attempt on...': Hours after attack, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says public hearings to continue as usualShe further said that her public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue as usual.
SUMMARY
  • Attack occurred at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence during public hearing
  • Attacker posed as complainant with false petition about jailed relative
  • Police filed attempt to murder case against Rajkot resident Sakariya

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday called the attack on her during this morning's Jan Sunwai at her official residence "a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people."

A brief but violent incident occurred at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence on Wednesday morning. Gupta also said that even though she was in shock after the attack, she is feeling much better at present. 

"I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again," Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

She further said that her public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue as usual. She thanked the people of Delhi for their love, blessings and good wishes. 

"Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before. Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength." 

During a public hearing, an individual identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya attacked her, leading to a rapid response by security personnel.

The attacker is a 41-year-old resident of Gujarat's Rajkot and has a history of criminal activity. Earlier in the day, he approached the CM posing as a complainant before assaulting her.

Police have filed an attempt to murder case against Sakariya, who is alleged to have entered the hearing with a false pretense, claiming he had a petition for a jailed relative. The attack occurred shortly after 8 am when the public hearing was underway.

Sakariya's mother claims her son has mental health issues and is deeply upset about a Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs. "He has a mental illness, but he never takes any medicine," she stated.

Sakariya has been detained at the Civil Lines police station and faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assaulting a public servant and obstructing duty.

Published on: Aug 20, 2025 6:30 PM IST
