Federal Bank, Persistent, Bharti Hexacom, FSL among top stocks to buy; check fresh target prices

Amid the ongoing wild moves in the Indian equity markets, select domestic brokerage firms like SMC Global Securities and Canara Bank Securities have suggested select stocks including Federal Bank, Persistent Systems Ltd, Bharti Hexacom and Firstsource Solutions Ltd to make quick gains in the short-term citing their strong technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:
Firstsource Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 335-340 | Stop Loss: Rs 275
Firstsource Solutions is showing a bullish reversal structure, with a potential cup-and-handle formation developing on the daily chart. It has recovered from the Rs 250–260 zone and is consolidating near Rs 280–295, indicating improving buying interest. The current price around Rs 290 is above the recent breakout base, while RSI and MACD suggest strengthening momentum. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 295–300 zone, and a decisive breakout could open the way towards Rs 320–330 zone. On the downside, Rs 280–275 acts as immediate support, followed by stronger trend line support near Rs 270. The bias remains positive for the stock, with Rs 300 as the key breakout trigger. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy above the breakout level of Rs 300 with the expected upside of Rs 335-340 levels with stop loss below Rs 275 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities