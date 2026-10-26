Federal Bank, Persistent, Bharti Hexacom, FSL among top stocks to buy; check fresh target prices



Federal Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 361-370 | Stop Loss: Rs 326

Federal Bank Ltd has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the moderate zone around 60, reflecting a strong momentum upward trend. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 360.9-370.0, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 326.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities





Bharti Hexacom | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1820-1830 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,550

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has staged a strong recovery from the Rs 1,350–1,400 zone and is now consolidating around Rs 1,600–1,640, indicating improving buying interest. The stock is trading near Rs 1,640 level with positive momentum reflected in the RSI and MACD. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,640–1,660 zone, and a sustained breakout could push the stock towards new swing highs. On the downside, Rs 1,600–1,580 zone is the immediate support zone, while Rs 1,550 remains a crucial level to watch with its 200 days exponential moving average placed there. Overall the bias remains positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,550. A decisive move above Rs 1,660 could strengthen the recovery. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above the breakout level of Rs 1,660 for the expected upside of Rs 1820-1830 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,550 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



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Persistent Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,179 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,461

Persistent Systems is a holding company engaged in providing software products, services and technology innovation. It has broken above a downward-sloping trendline near Rs 5,533, signalling a potential trend reversal. It subsequently retested the breakout zone around Rs 5,502, indicating that the previous resistance may have turned into support. The RSI at 56 suggests improving bullish momentum, with room for further upside. We recommend buying Persistent Systems at the current market price, with a short-term target of Rs 6,179 and a stop-loss at Rs 5,461.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities