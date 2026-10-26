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Shakti Pumps shares fall 9% after Q2 profit drops 58% YoY; check details

Shakti Pumps shares fall 9% after Q2 profit drops 58% YoY; check details

SHAKTIPUMP364.90(5.61%)

Shakti Pumps attributed the pressure on profitability to lower realisations, higher raw material costs and elevated logistics expenses amid geopolitical uncertainties.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Shakti Pumps shares fall 9% after Q2 profit drops 58% YoY; check detailsShakti Pumps shares fell 8.50% to a session low of Rs 354 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 386.90.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd shares fell 9% in Monday's trade after the company reported a sharp decline in profit for the September quarter, even as revenue grew year-on-year (YoY).

Shakti Pumps shares fell 8.50% to a session low of Rs 354 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 386.90. The stock opened at Rs 369.50 and touched a high of Rs 372.25 during the session.

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The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 746 crore in Q2 FY27, up 12% from Rs 666.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, profit after tax (PAT) declined 57.6% YoY to Rs 38.5 crore from Rs 90.7 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to Rs 64 crore from Rs 136 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 8.6% from 20.4%.

Shakti Pumps attributed the pressure on profitability to lower realisations, higher raw material costs and elevated logistics expenses amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Shakti Pumps H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations rose 24.5% YoY to Rs 1,604.7 crore from Rs 1,288.9 crore. However, PAT declined to Rs 90.1 crore from Rs 187.5 crore in H1 FY26. Ebitda stood at Rs 146.9 crore, compared with Rs 279.5 crore a year earlier, while the Ebitda margin fell to 9.2% from 21.7%.

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Solar pump installations increased 29.3% YoY to 51,543 units in H1 FY27. In Q2 FY27, installations rose 7% to 23,865 units.

Commenting on the performance, Dinesh Patidar, Chairman of Shakti Pumps, said, "Margins during the period moderated due to lower realisations, higher raw material costs and elevated logistics expenses linked to prevailing geopolitical conditions."

Order book and capacity expansion

Shakti Pumps' outstanding order book stood at Rs 751 crore as of October 23, 2026, inclusive of GST. The company expects potential order inflows from PM-KUSUM 2.0, the Magel Tyala Saur Urja Yojana in Maharashtra and other state programmes.

The company also said that trial production had commenced in October 2026 at 0.5 GW of its planned 2.2 GW solar module capacity. Its 2.2 GW solar cell facility is scheduled for commissioning by FY28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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