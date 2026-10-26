L&T Tech shares jump 4% as IT firm signs five-year Nokia contract

L&T Tech said the collaboration will also cover new product development, embedded systems and ongoing engineering support, according to the company's press release dated October 26.

As part of the agreement, L&T Technology Services will establish a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India to support Nokia's engineering and R&D initiatives. The centre will focus on next-generation compute and AI infrastructure engineering for future telecom solutions.

The company will also create a dedicated engineering team in India to support Nokia's Technology Center globally. The work will span 5G networks, intelligent automation, AI-driven operations and AI infrastructure.

Advertisement

Vivek Jaiswal, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Nokia, said, "India is an important innovation hub for Nokia, and LTTS is a critical partner that will bring engineering expertise and mechanisms that will help us expand our R&D footprint and accelerate innovation in this strategically important geography."

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Strategic Initiatives and Growth Markets at L&T Technology Services, said the collaboration aligns with the company's Lakshya 31 strategy, particularly its focus on next-generation compute and AI infrastructure.

The company said the engagement would bring together its engineering capabilities and Nokia's telecommunications technology work, with the two companies working through an integrated operating model alongside Nokia's global R&D teams.