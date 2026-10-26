270 miles above Earth: NASA plans rapid triple-launch test for Artemis IV 

“It's about our own history. It's a playbook this agency knows really well, the same playbook that went from Apollo 7 splashdown to Apollo 11 in just nine months,” Isaacman said.

That reference isn't mere nostalgia; it’s a blueprint born of necessity. Isaacman acknowledged that the modern push to return humans to the lunar surface is now “much closer than it ever needed to be,” pointing to years of sluggish institutional progress that allowed international competitors to close the gap.

Double-docking gambit

Six months after four astronauts completed the historic Artemis II lunar flyby, the groundwork for surface colonisation is moving from deep space back to Low Earth Orbit. Next year, three NASA astronauts and one Italian crewmate will launch aboard the Orion capsule for an unprecedented orbital rehearsal.

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In a tightly orchestrated dance from Cape Canaveral, two separate uncrewed landers will launch alongside Orion. At an altitude of roughly 270 miles (435 kilometers), Orion will first dock with Blue Origin’s massive Blue Ghost lander, before descending slightly to execute a second docking sequence with SpaceX’s Starship.

NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya didn't hide his enthusiasm for the unprecedented technical display, calling the upcoming triple-launch event "pretty awesome" for rocket enthusiasts.

A billionaire standoff

The upcoming orbit tests represent more than a technical milestone; they are a high-stakes bake-off between the world's most prominent aerospace rivals. NASA plans to maintain dual contracts with both SpaceX and Blue Origin for as long as feasible before locking in its primary choice for the Artemis IV lunar landing scheduled for 2028.

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Unlike the equatorial touchdown sites of the 1960s, Artemis aims for the rugged, water-ice-rich terrain of the Moon's south pole — the prime real estate for any future permanent base.

Navigating three major rocket launches in short order leaves zero margin for error. Yet within the corridors of NASA, the daunting logistics are viewed not as a barrier, but as a return to form. As NASA Administrator Frank Rubio previously noted regarding the mission's scale: “One thing I've always believed and learned is don't bet against America.”