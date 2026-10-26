Dakar Rally 2027 moves out of Saudi Arabia: Here's what happened

In a post on X, the official Dakar account described the move as an “exceptional and one-off” decision, made in coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and with the support of motorsport governing bodies FIA and FIM.

📣 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮: 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗱𝗼𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 🇸🇦 Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) have jointly decided that Dakar Saudi Arabia 2027, scheduled from 1 to 15 January 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom, following recent developments in the region. This decision is exceptional and one-off and was taken in close coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), and with the support of the FIA and the FIM. 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝗼 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔.𝗦.𝗢. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀. 𝗔.𝗦.𝗢. 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀, 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴, 𝗮 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆. Both organisations are already working together to make this milestone an exceptional moment for the Dakar and for the Kingdom, with a shared commitment to once again deliver an iconic and world-class event to the highest of standards. Since 2020, Saudi Arabia has hosted seven consecutive editions of Dakar, welcoming competitors from around the world on routes that showcased the Kingdom’s remarkable geographical diversity. These editions have made Saudi Arabia an integral part of the Dakar community and established a strong, long-term strategic partnership between A.S.O., SMC and SAMF. All three organisations reaffirm their commitment to continuing their cooperation, developing motorsport in the Kingdom and delivering outstanding experiences for competitors, teams and fans. 🔜 #Dakar2027 — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) October 25, 2026

New host yet to be announced

Advertisement

ASO confirmed that Dakar 2027 will proceed as planned but in “a different territory". The new host country will be announced separately in the coming days.

The organisers said they are in direct contact with competitors, teams and partners to help them manage the transition. No replacement venue, route details or exact dates were disclosed in the announcement.

MUST READ: Why is Formula 1 the most expensive sport? Here's where millions are spent in every race

Return planned in 2028

Saudi Arabia will host Dakar 2028, which will mark the rally’s 50th running. ASO and SMC said both organisations are already working together to make that edition “an exceptional moment” for the event and the Kingdom.

The statement also reaffirmed the long-term partnership between ASO, SMC and SAMF, with all three organisations committing to continue developing motorsport in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Dakar era

Saudi Arabia has hosted seven consecutive editions of the Dakar Rally since 2020. The event has used routes across the Kingdom, showcasing its deserts, mountains and varied terrain while drawing competitors from around the world.

DON'T MISS: Riyadh International Airport on fire after second missile strike in two days

The 2027 relocation is a major logistical and sporting development for the world’s toughest rally-raid event, which features cars, bikes, quads, trucks and challenger-class machinery competing over punishing off-road stages. The announcement did not specify the reason beyond “recent developments in the region".

Impact on West Asia events

Several motorsport events in the Middle East have been postponed or cancelled since the war broke out in the region at the end of February. While Formula 1 and MotoGP are pressing ahead with their races in Qatar, and Abu Dhabi is set to host F1’s season finale, Saudi Arabia’s sporting calendar has become more precarious after Iran-backed Houthis attacked key areas in the country, including Riyadh Airport this month.

Formula E’s Gen4 era is also scheduled to begin in Saudi Arabia, with the Jeddah Street Circuit due to host the opening round of the 2026-27 season on December 18-19.