Days after assault on Rekha Gupta, man detained from CM’s event for causing disturbance, raising slogans

Days after an assault on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a man was detained by the police for causing disturbance at her event. The man was identified as one Praveen Sharma, who raised slogans against MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely during a public address.

Sharma runs a TV cable business and also claims to have been a BJP worker for the last 40 years. He raised slogans in an attempt to get his message across to the Chief Minister. No security of the VIP was breached at any point of time, a police official said.

During the event on Friday, CM Gupta said she will never be scared or defeated and will continue to fight for Delhi's rights as she resumed official work two days after an attack. Speaking in Gandhi Nagar in the trans Yamuna area, Gupta said, "Your chief minister will neither be scared, nor tired and defeated. I will continue to struggle alongside you till Delhi gets its rights. This is my unwavering resolve."

Only days ago Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public meeting organised at her Civil Lines residence in the national capital. Officials said the man, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Sakaraiya, first handed over some papers to the Chief Minister before shouting, yelling, and striking her. He was immediately overpowered and later arrested.

According to police sources, one of Rajesh Sakariya’s relatives is in jail, and he had come with a petition seeking their release, a matter currently pending in court. His family has also shed light on his background. Witnesses claimed that others at the event thrashed him before police detained him.

A day after the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s security cover was fortified following a review conducted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Gupta will now be provided a ‘Z’ category security. Her security team will be drawn from the VIP protection arm of the Central Reserve Police Force, the same unit that provides protection to Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the Gandhi family.