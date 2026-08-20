DDA’s Raksha Bandhan gift: 1,287 Narela flats on offer at 25% discount, check details here

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1,287 flats added in Narela

The newly added inventory is located in Pocket 3 and Pocket 4, Sector A1-A4, Narela. It includes 790 Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats and 497 High-Income Group (HIG) flats.

The DDA's circular provides details of individual flats, including their floor, plinth area and price after the 25 per cent discount. For instance, several MIG flats listed in the circular have areas of around 126 to 140 square metres, with discounted prices ranging from roughly ₹ 73.7 lakh to ₹ 81.8 lakh, depending on the unit.

Booking to start on August 28

The new flats will be available for booking from 12 noon on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The allotment will follow the first-come, first-served (FCFS) system.

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This means interested homebuyers will need to act quickly once the booking window opens, as allotment will be based on the order in which eligible applicants complete the booking process.

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25% discount on flat prices

The key attraction of the latest offering is the 25 per cent discount. The DDA's official flat list specifically mentions the discounted price for each unit after applying the 25 per cent reduction.

The authority has said the newly added flats will be governed by the same terms and conditions applicable to the DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026.