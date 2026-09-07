Nvidia's Jensen Huang declares 'AGI has arrived' as OpenAI unveils GPT-6 Astra

Resharing Huang’s claims, Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, said, “We're now moving into the AGI era (whether you view it as this model, the last one, or the next one), and could not do it without close partners.”

Must read: OpenAI has announced GPT-6 Astra, says the 'AGI era' has arrived; Brings major leap in AI reasoning, coding and computer use

GPT-6 Astra, trained on ~100K+ NVIDIA Grace Blackwell NVLink72. From ChatGPT to o1 to Astra in 4 years.



AGI has arrived. Congratulations @OpenAI team.



400K GPUs coming online next. — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) September 6, 2026

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OpenAI released the GPT-6 Astra on September 3, 2026, touting it as the world's "most intelligent and aligned model," and it comes with capabilities of performing “the most demanding professional work with unmatched speed, accuracy, and judgment."

However, Gary Marcus, an AI researcher, showcases disapproval of Huang's claims. “Huang gave no evidence and no definitions, which feels to me like an effort at a takeover of a scientific question by corporate fiat,” Marcus said.

“Declaring victory without a definition simply muddies the waters,” he added. Marcus also shared a 10-point definition of AGI, highlighting that Astra only meets one or two benchmarks. “By conventional definitions, Astra still falls short,” he said.

Must read: ‘No one is prepared for the consequences’: OpenAI chief scientist calls for ‘extreme caution’ over AI’s rapid progress

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OpenAI GPT-6 Astra capabilities

OpenAI GPT-6 Astra can operate computers and complete tasks such as filling online forms, updating CRM records, organising calendars and conducting web research. It can also create scientific data, create charts, build websites, test software, and troubleshoot problems on a computer screen.

OpenAI also claims that GPT-6 Astra is the best software-engineering model to date. It is designed to work across codebases and test applications, and it has the ability to carry out longer coding workflows with less human intervention.

GPT-6 Astra is rolling out to a limited number of organisations. The access will be further expanded to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in the coming days. It will also be available through the OpenAI API and AWS.