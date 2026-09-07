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Delhi woman flies to Mumbai for ₹20 vada pav, spends ₹15,000; netizens call it ‘ameero ke struggle’

Delhi woman flies to Mumbai for ₹20 vada pav, spends ₹15,000; netizens call it ‘ameero ke struggle’

The video quickly drew reactions on social media. While some users said they could relate to travelling far for a favourite dish, others questioned the economics of the trip.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:25 PM IST
Delhi woman flies to Mumbai for ₹20 vada pav, spends ₹15,000; netizens call it ‘ameero ke struggle’The creator claims it took her 70 minutes to cover just 11 km in the city, forcing her to book a hotel room for the night at ₹4,000.

A Delhi-based content creator’s impulse trip to Mumbai for an “authentic” vada pav has gone viral after she revealed spending nearly ₹15,000 to eat the ₹ 20 street snack. The clip, shared on Instagram by the creator behind the handle Witty Space, has sparked a mix of amusement and debate online, with many calling it a classic case of “Ameero ke struggle.”

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In the video, the woman explains that she was eating vada pav in Delhi when she felt it “did not taste good,” convincing herself that the real version could only be found in Mumbai. “How far can you go to get the taste of an authentic vada pav?” she asks, before detailing how she booked a flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while already in a cab.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She says the flight cost around ₹5,000. At the airport, she had a cup of tea for ₹165, and on the 4 pm flight, bought cup noodles for ₹300 as she was hungry. She landed in Mumbai at about 7 pm, but her food adventure did not go according to the plan, because of the “slow pace” of the city.

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The creator claims it took her 70 minutes to cover just 11 km in the city, forcing her to book a hotel room for the night at ₹4,000. The next morning, she set out specifically to buy vada pav from a street stall rather than ordering it online.

She eventually found a stall where the vada pav cost just ₹20. “As soon as I took my first bite, I realised that Vada Pav is really available in the city of dreams. After spending so much time and money, I can say that this is the best Vada Pav of my life,” she says in the clip. By her own estimate, the entire trip cost around ₹15,000.

Netizens call it ‘Ameero ke struggle’ 

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The video quickly drew reactions on social media. While some users said they could relate to travelling far for a favourite dish, others questioned the economics of the trip. “Ameero ke struggle,” one user quipped, capturing the mood of many comments.

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An individual said, “Worth it.” Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Itna crazy main bhi nahi hu vada pav ke liye… Delhi me vada pav ki bahut yaad aati hai.”

Another person joked, “Vada pav pasand nahin aaega to bhi tarif to karna padegi na, 15,000 kharcha hua hai bhai.”

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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