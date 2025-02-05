Delhi elections 2025: Voting across 70 assembly seats underway; AAP, BJP's fate hangs in balance

The Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has concluded following a vigorous campaign period, and attention now turns to the electorate of Delhi, who will determine the composition of the forthcoming government. Voting across 70 assembly seats is currently underway from 7 am today, with the tallying of votes set for February 8. Delhi has a voter population of approximately 1.56 crore individuals eligible to participate across 13,766 polling stations.

Within this electorate, there are 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals identifying as third-gender. Voters must present their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any other recognized government-issued identification, such as an Aadhaar card, on the day of voting. For those wishing to confirm their registration on the voter list, a brief guide is provided.

To verify your registration, first visit the Election Commission of India website and locate the 'Voter Information' or 'Voter Services' section. You can search using your EPIC Number or by name. If you possess your EPIC number, simply enter it in the designated search field. If you do not have it, access the National Voters’ Service Portal, input your details including name, birthdate, gender, and state, and click 'Search' to retrieve your EPIC number.

Alternatively, you may search by name by providing your state, district, and assembly constituency. Upon submission of the required details, your voter registration information will be displayed, including your name, EPIC number, polling station, and other pertinent information. If your name appears on the list, you are eligible to vote on February 5.

You also have the option to download or print your voter information for convenient access on election day. Should there be any discrepancies, the portal provides options to update your information or complete the registration process online. This election is particularly significant for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been successful in the previous two elections but is currently contending with serious corruption allegations related to a revoked liquor policy.

The BJP is striving for victory, capitalizing on large rallies spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's extensive electoral machinery.