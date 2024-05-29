Delhi heatwave: Power consumption hits all-time high of 8,302 MW 

Delhi heatwave: The extreme summer heat in Delhi pushed its peak power demand to an all-time high of 8,302 MW on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark.

Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, the discom officials said. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, the peak power demand of the city was 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours.

The previous peak power demand was recorded earlier this month, when it touched 8,000 MW on May 22. The city has been braving a prolonged spell of heatwave conditions with the maximum day temperatures in many parts including Najafgarh, Mungeshpur and Narela touching almost 50 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the heatwave conditions to persist for a couple of days more.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered people to conserve water amid the intense heatwave and the refusal of Haryana to release Delhi’s water portion. Water minister Atishi wrote to Delhi Jal Board CEO to deploy 200 teams to crackdown on water wastage and penalise violating entities with a fine of Rs 2,000. Washing of cars with water pipes, overflowing of water tanks, and use of domestic water connection for commercial purposes or construction work has been prohibited by the government.

Moreover, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked Delhi Development Authority to ensure that labourers at construction sites get a paid break from 12-3 pm, provision of water and coconut water to labourers at construction sites, installation of earthen pots with drinking water at bus stops, sprinkling of treated water on roads, activation of water sprinklers at high-rise buildings etc.