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Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar 

Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar 

Delhi Police has ordered a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services within a 4-km radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 7:27 PM IST
Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar The shutdown precedes Saturday’s Jantar Mantar protest by CJP supporters, activists, opposition parties and lawmakers.

Delhi Police has ordered a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The suspension will come into effect at 10 pm on October 9 and continue until 10 pm on October 10.

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According to a notification issued by Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), the restriction will cover all mobile internet technologies. The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the temporary suspension, and telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and MTNL have been directed to implement the order.

The restriction has been imposed under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications Services (Temporary Suspension) Rules, 2024.

CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner

The internet shutdown comes ahead of a planned demonstration by CJP supporters and members, democracy activists, opposition parties and lawmakers at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the voter re-verification exercise.

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Large gatherings are expected in central Delhi and other parts of the national capital, raising concerns over potential law-and-order challenges during the demonstration.

The protest centres on allegations relating to the electoral roll revision process. The demand for the Election Commission chief's resignation is expected to bring together political parties and activists opposing the exercise.

What residents need to know

The mobile internet suspension will apply only within the notified four-kilometre radius around the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing and for the specified 24-hour period. Residents, commuters and visitors in the affected area may experience disruptions to mobile data services during this window.

The notification specifies a suspension of mobile internet across technologies. It does not, by itself, establish that all fixed-line broadband or voice calling services will be discontinued.

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People travelling through central Delhi on October 10 should plan for possible connectivity issues and monitor official police advisories for further updates.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 7:27 PM IST
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