Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar 

The restriction has been imposed under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications Services (Temporary Suspension) Rules, 2024.

CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner

The internet shutdown comes ahead of a planned demonstration by CJP supporters and members, democracy activists, opposition parties and lawmakers at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the voter re-verification exercise.

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Large gatherings are expected in central Delhi and other parts of the national capital, raising concerns over potential law-and-order challenges during the demonstration.

The protest centres on allegations relating to the electoral roll revision process. The demand for the Election Commission chief's resignation is expected to bring together political parties and activists opposing the exercise.

What residents need to know

The mobile internet suspension will apply only within the notified four-kilometre radius around the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing and for the specified 24-hour period. Residents, commuters and visitors in the affected area may experience disruptions to mobile data services during this window.

The notification specifies a suspension of mobile internet across technologies. It does not, by itself, establish that all fixed-line broadband or voice calling services will be discontinued.

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People travelling through central Delhi on October 10 should plan for possible connectivity issues and monitor official police advisories for further updates.