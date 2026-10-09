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Indian Railways cancels trains to Delhi: Check affected routes, travel dates and alternatives

Indian Railways cancels trains to Delhi: Check affected routes, travel dates and alternatives

According to ANI, citing railway sources, the cancellations apply to trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 7:01 PM IST
Indian Railways cancels trains to Delhi: Check affected routes, travel dates and alternativesRailway divisions have announced separate cancellations, including certain Rajdhani Express services.

Indian Railways has cancelled several Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, citing the possibility of severe road traffic congestion ahead of a planned protest in the national capital. Passengers travelling on October 9 and 10 have been advised to check their train status before leaving for the station.

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According to ANI, citing railway sources, the cancellations apply to trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. The decision followed intelligence inputs and traffic advisories warning of possible disruptions around the railway stations.

Railway divisions have also announced separate cancellations, including certain Rajdhani Express services. The status of some trains mentioned in advisories remains unclear and should be verified through official channels.

Indian Railways train cancellations: Affected routes

The following trains feature in the reported list of cancellations and potential disruptions. The status of services marked as unconfirmed should be checked before travel.

Train number Train name Route Date/status
20801 Magadh Express Islampur–New Delhi October 9 — Cancelled
12309 Tejas Raj Express Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi October 9 — Cancelled
12393 Sampoorna Kranti Express Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi October 9 — Cancelled
22361 Amrit Bharat Express Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi October 9 — Cancelled
12417 Prayagraj Express Prayagraj Junction–New Delhi October 9 — Status to be verified
12451 Shramshakti Express Kanpur Central–New Delhi October 9 — Status to be verified
12447 UP Sampark Kranti Express Manikpur Junction–Hazrat Nizamuddin October 9 — Status to be verified
14211 Intercity Express Agra Cantt–New Delhi October 10 — Status to be verified
12056 Dehradun Express Dehradun–New Delhi October 10 — Cancelled
12964 Udaipur City Express Udaipur City–Hazrat Nizamuddin October 9 — Cancelled

The Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12313), scheduled to depart on October 9, was also cancelled, according to an announcement by the Sealdah division of Eastern Railway. West Central Railway's Bhopal division separately announced the cancellation of the CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (22221) on October 9 for operational reasons.

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How can passengers check train status and refunds?

Passengers should check their train number on official Indian Railways enquiry channels or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before starting their journey. They should also monitor updates issued by the relevant railway division, as cancellation notices may be announced separately.

Travellers whose trains have been cancelled should check refund eligibility and applicable procedures through IRCTC or the authorised booking channel used to purchase their tickets. Refund processing depends on the type of ticket and applicable railway rules.

Passengers may consider alternative trains or other transport options, but should account for possible road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Since not every train in the reported list has a confirmed cancellation status, travellers should verify their specific service rather than assume that all listed trains have been withdrawn.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 7:01 PM IST
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