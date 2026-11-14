Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Air India flights to US remain on schedule despite nationwide ground stop, says airline

Air India flights to US remain on schedule despite nationwide ground stop, says airline

The airline also said its flights were taking off and landing on time, allowing passengers to continue their journeys without significant inconvenience

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 8:28 PM IST
Air India flights to US remain on schedule despite nationwide ground stop, says airlineAir India’s flights connecting India with the United States continued to operate as per schedule

Air India’s flights connecting India with the United States continued to operate as per schedule, without significant delays, despite a nationwide aviation disruption in the US caused by communication failures affecting air traffic control operations.

According to airline officials cited by ANI, all Air India flights en route to New York, Newark and San Francisco reached their destinations on time early Saturday, November 14. Departures from these three US airports also operated according to schedule, with no major delays reported.

Advertisement

“All Air India flights to and from the United States are operating as per schedule without any significant delays, despite severe air traffic disruptions caused by a nationwide ground stop in the US since last night,” officials said, according to ANI.

READ THIS: US flight chaos: 11,000 delays, cancellations after FAA grounds all departures over outage

The airline also said its flights were taking off and landing on time, allowing passengers to continue their journeys without significant inconvenience.

FAA imposes nationwide ground stop in US

Advertisement

The development comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop on departing flights across the United States on Friday, November 13, following communication failures affecting air traffic control centres.

The restriction was introduced at around 3:54 pm Eastern Time, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns. It was lifted at approximately 8:15 pm ET after more than four hours, allowing flight departures to resume.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to overloaded communications equipment linked to the country's ageing air traffic control infrastructure. The outage affected all 22 air route traffic control centres responsible for managing aircraft movements between airports.

ALSO READ: Air India, Akasa Air extend Saudi Arabia flight suspensions until November 30

Advertisement

Although the ground stop was lifted, aviation authorities cautioned that operations would take time to return to normal, with airlines continuing to face delays and cancellations as they reposition aircraft and crew members.

Air India had earlier issued travel advisory

Before reporting that its US services were operating normally, Air India had issued a travel advisory warning passengers about possible disruptions to flights to and from the United States.

The airline had asked travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and plan their journeys according to the latest updates. It also said its teams were closely monitoring the situation and would share further information as necessary.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more