Air India flights to US remain on schedule despite nationwide ground stop, says airline

“All Air India flights to and from the United States are operating as per schedule without any significant delays, despite severe air traffic disruptions caused by a nationwide ground stop in the US since last night,” officials said, according to ANI.

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The airline also said its flights were taking off and landing on time, allowing passengers to continue their journeys without significant inconvenience.

All Air India flights to and from the United States are operating as per schedule without any significant delays, despite severe air traffic disruptions caused by a nationwide ground stop in the US since last night, said Air India officials According to officials, all Air India flights en route to New York, Newark, and San Francisco landed on time early this morning. Departures from these three US airports also operated on schedule without any major delays. All Air India flights are taking off and landing on time without causing any inconvenience to passengers. — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026

FAA imposes nationwide ground stop in US

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The development comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop on departing flights across the United States on Friday, November 13, following communication failures affecting air traffic control centres.

The restriction was introduced at around 3:54 pm Eastern Time, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns. It was lifted at approximately 8:15 pm ET after more than four hours, allowing flight departures to resume.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to overloaded communications equipment linked to the country's ageing air traffic control infrastructure. The outage affected all 22 air route traffic control centres responsible for managing aircraft movements between airports.

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Although the ground stop was lifted, aviation authorities cautioned that operations would take time to return to normal, with airlines continuing to face delays and cancellations as they reposition aircraft and crew members.

Air India had earlier issued travel advisory

Before reporting that its US services were operating normally, Air India had issued a travel advisory warning passengers about possible disruptions to flights to and from the United States.

The airline had asked travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and plan their journeys according to the latest updates. It also said its teams were closely monitoring the situation and would share further information as necessary.