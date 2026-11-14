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Sheikh Hasina's return now hinges on India as Bangladesh says legal formalities are complete

Sheikh Hasina's return now hinges on India as Bangladesh says legal formalities are complete

Bangladesh says it has completed all legal formalities to secure former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India. Dhaka maintains that her return must take place under the bilateral extradition treaty, while New Delhi says the matter will be handled through legal channels.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 8:11 PM IST
Sheikh Hasina's return now hinges on India as Bangladesh says legal formalities are completeSheikh Hasina, 79, fled Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that ended her government.

Bangladesh has completed all legal procedures required to bring ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back from India, with the next decision now resting with New Delhi, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said on Saturday, according to PTI.

Speaking to reporters after an event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka, Asaduzzaman said the government had fulfilled its legal obligations concerning Hasina's extradition.

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"We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," he said, as quoted by Prothom Alo.

The minister maintained that Hasina's return would take place through legal channels, including provisions under the bilateral extradition treaty.

Asked whether the former prime minister could appeal against her death sentence, Asaduzzaman said the relevant law did not provide such an opportunity, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Why Bangladesh wants Hasina extradited

Hasina, 79, fled Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that ended her government.

In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted her of crimes against humanity over the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 unrest.

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Tried in absentia, she received a death sentence on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the proceedings.

According to PTI, Bangladesh has continued pursuing her extradition even after the interim administration handed power to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's elected government in February.

MUST READ: ‘Political stunt’: Bangladesh Chief Prosecutor says Sheikh Hasina has no intention of returning despite seeking passport

India's response to extradition demand

India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's extradition requests but has not announced a decision.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter was legal and would be addressed accordingly.

"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh," he said.

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Diplomatic tensions intensified after Hasina addressed an audio-only virtual press conference organised in New Delhi on August 5, announcing plans to return to Bangladesh in December.

Dhaka objected to the event, while India clarified that it was organised privately without government involvement.

Bangladesh has also linked progress on extradition to a possible India visit by Prime Minister Rahman.

Meanwhile, Hasina recently approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi through a London-based legal chamber seeking a new passport and national identity card.

Bangladesh's authorities said the applications were being examined, while officials reiterated that her return would be pursued under the existing extradition treaty.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina seeks new Bangladeshi passport, identity card as she plans to return

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:11 PM IST
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