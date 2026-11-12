Delhi pollution: Delhiites wake up to ‘very poor’ air as AQI tops 321, no respite anytime soon

While Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 321 at 7 am, pollution levels varied sharply across monitoring stations. IIT Delhi recorded the city’s highest reading at 414, placing it in the “severe” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Other hotspots included NSUT Jaffarpur at 399, ITO at 397, North Campus at 394 and Chandni Chowk at 387—all in the “very poor” range. JNU (378), DTU (374), Punjabi Bagh (371), Chhawla (368) and CRRI Mathura Road (365) also recorded very poor air quality.

Of the 57 monitoring stations reporting data, 39 recorded “very poor” air quality, while 16 were in the “poor” category.

MUST READ: One Delhi, two AQI numbers. Why government and private platforms show such different pollution readings

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City Remains Under GRAP-2

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi had recorded an AQI of 311 at noon on November 11, also in the “very poor” range, with the city under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under GRAP-2, authorities typically intensify measures such as mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, stricter enforcement against visibly polluting vehicles and enhanced checks on construction dust. The system’s health alert warns that “everyone may experience more serious health effects” at such pollution levels.

No Immediate Rain Relief

Weather conditions have offered little respite. The India Meteorological Department has reportedly ruled out rain in the immediate forecast, removing one of the most effective natural mechanisms for washing pollutants out of the air.

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Meteorologists say stagnant winds, low temperatures and moisture can worsen pollution by trapping particulate matter close to the surface.

An increase in wind speed had been expected to aid dispersion earlier in the week, but Thursday’s readings suggest the improvement has not held.

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Authorities Urged to Act

Environmental experts say sustained enforcement is essential alongside emergency measures, including curbs on construction dust, waste burning and high-emission vehicles. With Delhi’s AQI above 300, the focus is likely to shift to whether GRAP restrictions are implemented uniformly across the National Capital Region.