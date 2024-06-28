Delhi rains: IMD declares arrival of Southwest Monsoon in national capital

Delhi rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Delhi. This comes as the national capital witnessed heavy rains in the early hours of Friday, providing a much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. The heavy rains that lashed the capital have, however, inundated parts of Delhi. It also led to the collapse of a portion of the roof at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, leading to cancellation and delay of multiple flights.

IMD said, “Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of West Rajasthan, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana, entire Delhi, some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.”

It said that conditions are likely to become favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan, remaining parts of Haryana, entire Chandigarh and remaining parts of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in the next 2-3 days.

RAIN CAUSES HAVOC IN DELHI

Waterlogging was reported under the AIIMS Flyover, which impacted traffic in both directions between INA and AIIMS. Waterlogging was also reported near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat, below Tilak Bridge W-point, Okhla underpass, on Rohtak road, Murga Mandi in Ghazipur border, Minto Bridge underpass, and Peeragarhi Village road, which led to significant traffic disruptions on Friday.

Traffic was also disrupted on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur as well as in the carriageway from Jwala Heri Market towards Madipur due to the uprooting of trees.

Meanwhile, operations at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport had to be temporarily suspended till 2 pm due to the collapse of a portion of the roof. All IndiGo and SpiceJet flights from T1 were moved to the other terminals -- 2 and 3.

Entry and exit was closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 metro station due to heavy rains. Shuttle services from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport was also suspended.