Delhi to get new PG rules, safety standards within 1.5 months: Education Minister Ashish Sood

"We were already working on this, but this tragic incident has forced us to expedite the implementation of the Gauba committee report and formulate a policy," Sood said.

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Building collapse puts student safety under spotlight

The proposed policy assumes significance against the backdrop of the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which seven people were killed and several others injured. The incident once again raised questions over construction and building safety, regulatory oversight and the safety of accommodation facilities in areas heavily populated by students and young professionals.

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Sood said the government plans to establish a common web portal where PG operators can register details such as accommodation availability, facilities and compliance with safety norms.

"The PG building may belong to one person, be operated by another, and the money may be collected by someone else. The implementation of agreements and the facilities promised to students are a major concern," he said.

Students who met the minister raised concerns about rents, facilities offered by PG operators, enforcement of agreements and safety standards.

Common portal, safety standards proposed

The government plans to consult PG operators, parents, agencies, student organisations and various departments, including those dealing with water and electricity, before finalising the policy.

"We will try to bring the policy before the public within one to one-and-a-half months after consulting all stakeholders," Sood said.

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He added that the proposed legislation would establish safety and security standards for PG accommodations and provide greater clarity on responsibilities.

"We will also regulate these PGs and work on setting safety and security standards for them," he added.

The minister said the draft would subsequently be discussed with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor before being placed before the Cabinet.

Delhi faces major hostel shortage

Sood also highlighted the shortage of hostel accommodation for students arriving in Delhi from outside the city.

"More than two lakh students from outside the city come here and need hostel accommodation. There is a very large gap," he said, according to PTI.

The government is considering increasing the permissible floor area ratio (FAR) for hostels and may seek the Centre's support for additional FAR. It also plans to facilitate redevelopment of Delhi University hostels by increasing FAR and speeding up building-plan approvals.

Sood said private players would continue to play an important role in meeting the demand. The government is also exploring whether vacant buildings in Narela could be converted into student accommodation, with bus services connecting students to educational institutions.

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Government says work began before tragedy

Sood stressed that the government had begun examining PG regulation and student accommodation even before the Satya Niketan tragedy.

"The government had already been working on these issues before this tragic incident. I am saying this with full responsibility, but this unfortunate incident has compelled us to accelerate the process," he said.

The proposed policy is expected to focus on registration, contractual accountability, basic facilities and safety compliance, while attempting to address Delhi's growing shortage of affordable and secure student accommodation.

(With PTI inputs)