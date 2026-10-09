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CJP protest on October 10: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed on Friday, Saturday

CJP protest on October 10: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed on Friday, Saturday

The protest is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid the controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:12 PM IST
CJP protest on October 10: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed on Friday, SaturdayInterchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except the New Delhi metro station.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the entry and exit gates at 57 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until the situation normalises on Saturday, October 10, due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest. Interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except the New Delhi metro station.

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The protest is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid the controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Besides seeking Kumar's resignation, the CJP has also demanded changes to the electoral process. In view of the October 10 protest, the Delhi Police has proposed reducing the frequency of metro trains arriving at the affected stations.

List of DMRC stations closed on October 10

A total of 20 stations are shut at the Yellow line whereas 9 stations at the Red line are closed due to the protest. Eight stations each are closed on the Blue line and Pink line. A total of 7 stations are shut on the Violet line whereas 4 stations on the magenta line are closed.

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Delhi metro red line stations closed

  • Inderlok
  • Shahdara
  • Rithala
  • Rohini
  • Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital
  • Kanhaiya Nagar Netaji Subhash Place
  • Seelampur
  • Welcome

Delhi metro yellow line stations closed

  • Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
  • Azadpur
  • Adarsh Nagar
  • Jahangirpuri
  • Haiderpur Badli Mor
  • Vishwavidyalaya
  • Vidhan Sabha
  • Civil Lines
  • Kashmere Gate
  • Patel Chowk
  • Central Secretariat 
  • Lok Kalyan Marg
  • Chawri Bazar
  • Rajiv Chowk
  • New Delhi
  • Seva Teerth
  • Dilli Haat-INA
  • Hauz Khas
  • Jor Bagh
  • Arjan Garh

Delhi metro blue line stations closed

  • Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
  • Jhandewalan
  • Supreme Court
  • Indraprastha
  • Mandi House
  • Barakhamba Road
  • Karol Bagh 
  • Rajendra Place

Delhi metro violet line stations closed

  • Jama Masjid
  • Janpath
  • ITO
  • Delhi Gate
  • Khan Market
  • Jangpura
  • Lajpat Nagar

Delhi metro pink line stations closed

  • Ashram
  • Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
  • Majlis Park
  • Shalimar Bagh
  • Maujpur-Babarpur
  • Jafrabad 
  • Yamuna Vihar
  • Khajuri Khas

Delhi metro majenta line stations closed

  • Kalindi Kunj
  • Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh
  • Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Okhla Vihar

        Delhi metro orange line stations closed

        • Shivaji Stadium

        AAP to join CJP's protest

        Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the protest will be organised by the CJP and not the AAP, while adding that members of his party would participate in the demonstration.

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        Speaking to reporters, he said that the protest was to protect democracy.

        "The CJP protest is to save democracy. We also participated in the protest on October 2. A nationwide agitation is scheduled for October 10 to stop vote theft, scrap the Special Intensive Revision process, cancel state elections allegedly conducted through irregularities, involve the Chief Justice of India in the CEC selection process and hold elections across the country using ballot papers," Singh said.

        Clarifying his party's role further, Singh added that the demonstration would be organised by the CJP and not the AAP.

        "It is not our protest; it is the CJP's protest. All parties had participated last time as well, including the Samajwadi Party, Left parties, the Biju Janata Dal and us. Everyone will participate in the CJP protest," he said.

        When asked about the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a proposed meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders with President Droupadi Murmu, he said everyone has the right to protest in their own way.

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        Published on: Oct 9, 2026 4:12 PM IST
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