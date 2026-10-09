CJP protest on October 10: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed on Friday, Saturday

Besides seeking Kumar's resignation, the CJP has also demanded changes to the electoral process. In view of the October 10 protest, the Delhi Police has proposed reducing the frequency of metro trains arriving at the affected stations.

List of DMRC stations closed on October 10

A total of 20 stations are shut at the Yellow line whereas 9 stations at the Red line are closed due to the protest. Eight stations each are closed on the Blue line and Pink line. A total of 7 stations are shut on the Violet line whereas 4 stations on the magenta line are closed.

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Delhi metro red line stations closed

Inderlok

Shahdara

Rithala

Rohini

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital

Kanhaiya Nagar Netaji Subhash Place

Seelampur

Welcome

Delhi metro yellow line stations closed

Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

Azadpur

Adarsh Nagar

Jahangirpuri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Vishwavidyalaya

Vidhan Sabha

Civil Lines

Kashmere Gate

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Lok Kalyan Marg

Chawri Bazar

Rajiv Chowk

New Delhi

Seva Teerth

Dilli Haat-INA

Hauz Khas

Jor Bagh

Arjan Garh

Delhi metro blue line stations closed

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Jhandewalan

Supreme Court

Indraprastha

Mandi House

Barakhamba Road

Karol Bagh

Rajendra Place

Delhi metro violet line stations closed

Jama Masjid

Janpath

ITO

Delhi Gate

Khan Market

Jangpura

Lajpat Nagar

Delhi metro pink line stations closed

Ashram

Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin

Majlis Park

Shalimar Bagh

Maujpur-Babarpur

Jafrabad

Yamuna Vihar

Khajuri Khas

Delhi metro majenta line stations closed

Kalindi Kunj

Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

Jamia Millia Islamia

Okhla Vihar

Delhi metro orange line stations closed

Shivaji Stadium

AAP to join CJP's protest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the protest will be organised by the CJP and not the AAP, while adding that members of his party would participate in the demonstration.

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Speaking to reporters, he said that the protest was to protect democracy.

"The CJP protest is to save democracy. We also participated in the protest on October 2. A nationwide agitation is scheduled for October 10 to stop vote theft, scrap the Special Intensive Revision process, cancel state elections allegedly conducted through irregularities, involve the Chief Justice of India in the CEC selection process and hold elections across the country using ballot papers," Singh said.

Clarifying his party's role further, Singh added that the demonstration would be organised by the CJP and not the AAP.

"It is not our protest; it is the CJP's protest. All parties had participated last time as well, including the Samajwadi Party, Left parties, the Biju Janata Dal and us. Everyone will participate in the CJP protest," he said.

When asked about the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a proposed meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders with President Droupadi Murmu, he said everyone has the right to protest in their own way.