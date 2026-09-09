DIAL files FIR against 63 social media handles over misleading Delhi Airport flood videos

Some of the accounts allegedly shared old or unrelated footage while claiming it showed the situation at Delhi Airport. In one instance, an old video of waterlogging at Dubai Airport was allegedly presented as footage from Delhi Airport.

The airport operator said such content could create confusion among passengers, spread misinformation and damage the reputation of a critical public utility service. It also alleged that the posts were intended to create public mischief and raise unnecessary concerns about the airport's operational status.

DIAL has lodged an FIR with Delhi Police against 63 social media handles for sharing misleading and false posts/videos falsely showing flooding at Indira Gandhi International Airport and suggesting disruption to airport operations.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/IS6QpHjYGY — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 9, 2026

What happened at Delhi Airport?

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Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) did witness temporary water accumulation at the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt on September 4 following exceptionally heavy rainfall.

The airport area recorded approximately 72.2 mm of rainfall within three hours, between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Airport teams responded immediately and cleared the accumulated water within 20 minutes. Operations continued safely and smoothly, according to the airport operator.

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A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the airport remained committed to maintaining “the highest standards of safety and operational reliability” while serving millions of passengers.

“While there was temporary water accumulation in the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt following an episode of intense rainfall, airport operations were not affected, and the situation was resolved within 20 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

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The spokesperson also said that the circulation of misleading content on social media “appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers.”

“We urge the public to rely only on our official channels for accurate updates regarding airport operations,” he added.

Passengers have been urged to rely on official channels for accurate updates about airport operations and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.