Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
industry
banking
Union Bank of India to join bank strike on September 11

Union Bank of India to join bank strike on September 11

The United Forum of Bank Unions has called for a nationwide bank strike on September 11 over the delay in implementing five-day banking and differences over the performance-linked incentive scheme

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 5:12 PM IST
Union Bank of India to join bank strike on September 11Union Bank called for one-day strike on Sep 11

Union Bank of India will also join the strike called for September 11, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide bank strike on September 11 over the delay in implementing five-day banking and differences over the performance-linked incentive scheme.

Advertisement

The unions also have several pending demands, including issues related to pensions.

If the strike goes ahead, banking services, particularly at public sector banks, could be affected for four days in many parts of the country.

Don't Miss: Bank strike on September 11: Unions refuse to withdraw call as talks with govt remain inconclusive

Why Are Bank Unions Striking?

The UFBU has decided to strike over the delay in implementing five-day banking, differences over the performance-linked incentive scheme, and other pending demands. Pension-related issues are also among the concerns raised by the unions.

September 11 falls on a Friday. The following two days are bank holidays. As a result, a strike on Friday could lead to disruption in banking services extending across four days in many parts of the country.

Advertisement

The impact will depend on the participation in the strike and the functioning of individual banks.

UFBU, an umbrella body of nine bank employees’ and officers’ unions, has also threatened a three-day subsequent nationwide strike beginning September 28. They have also decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 26 onwards if their demands are not met.

On five-day banking, the body said the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had agreed to the proposal as part of the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024, under which working hours would be increased by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday.

The proposal was subsequently recommended to the government, but has remained pending for more than two years, it said.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more