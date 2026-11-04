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India-UK FTA impact: Your favourite scotch, whiskey may cost 7% less in Delhi this festive season

India-UK FTA impact: Your favourite scotch, whiskey may cost 7% less in Delhi this festive season

A festive-season price cut may be on the way for Delhi’s Scotch drinkers. After a sharp reduction in import duties, the capital could see popular whisky brands become cheaper just as wedding celebrations pick up.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 4:49 PM IST
India-UK FTA impact: Your favourite scotch, whiskey may cost 7% less in Delhi this festive seasonYour complete World Whisky Day 2026 bottle guide is here

Delhi’s Scotch lovers may have one more reason to raise a toast this festive season. With Diwali celebrations winding down, the capital could soon see imported Scotch whisky become noticeably cheaper, as the excise department begins revising liquor prices after a sharp cut in import duties under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

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Industry insiders expect retail prices to drop by around 7%, with the relief likely to reach hotels, clubs and restaurants first before trickling down to liquor vendors, according to a report by The Times Of India.

What is changing

The Delhi Excise Department has initiated the process to revise prices after India reduced customs duty on Scotch whisky bottled in the UK from 150% to 75% under the India-UK FTA, which came into effect on July 15, 2026.

Industry insiders expect the benefit to reach consumers as a reduction of roughly 7% in retail prices, though the final outcome will depend on the department’s approval and the pace at which existing stock is cleared.

MUST READ: India-UK trade pact: Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under tax scanner, says report

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Brands likely to be affected

The proposed revision is expected to cover several popular imported Scotch brands, including Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label and Double Black, as well as Glenfiddich 12 Years.

A senior excise official said the price revision was likely to be considered for approval soon.

Hotels and clubs first

The lower prices are expected to reach the hotels, clubs and restaurants (HCR) segment first. Retail liquor vends are likely to see revised rates later, as the transition to retail outlets will take time.

Existing inventories will need to be cleared before new stocks can be sold at the revised prices, which could delay the consumer-facing impact at liquor shops.

Timing matters for wedding season

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Industry stakeholders expect the price cuts to be announced after Diwali but before the wedding season, when demand for premium liquor typically rises in Delhi.

“According to our expectations, the prices of a bouquet of Scotch brands may drop after Diwali but before the wedding season,” an industry insider told The Times of India.

DON'T MISS: Planning a Diwali party in Delhi? You can order liquor online... but there's a catch

What consumers should expect

While the duty cut creates room for lower prices, the actual reduction at retail counters may vary by brand, bottle size and supplier pricing. Earlier reports had suggested that some premium Scotch brands could become 10–15% cheaper in Delhi, but the latest industry expectation cited in the excise-department price-revision process is closer to 7%.

For Delhi consumers, once the excise department finalises the revised price list, imported Scotch could become noticeably more affordable just as the year-end celebration and wedding season begins.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:49 PM IST
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