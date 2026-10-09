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DMRC issues revised metro closure update ahead of Oct 10; check affected stations

DMRC issues revised metro closure update ahead of Oct 10; check affected stations

The revised announcement is a partial modification of the earlier advisory regarding the closure of metro stations. Commuters have been advised to take note of the restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 10:27 PM IST
DMRC issues revised metro closure update ahead of Oct 10; check affected stationsInterchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except the New Delhi metro station.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a revised service update, announcing that entry and exit will remain closed at 45 metro stations across the national capital from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10, 2026, citing security reasons.

In an update shared on X on Friday, DMRC said the restrictions would remain in place until further notice from the security agencies. The situation will be reviewed, and further updates will be shared accordingly.

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However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at all the affected metro stations, except New Delhi metro station, DMRC said.

READ THIS: Delhi internet curbs: 24-hour mobile internet block ahead of CJP rally near Jantar Mantar 

The revised announcement is a partial modification of the earlier advisory regarding the closure of metro stations. Commuters have been advised to take note of the restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly.

Full list of Delhi Metro stations affected

The following 45 metro stations will remain closed for entry and exit during the specified period:

Delhi Metro Stations Closed On October 10, 2026

S. No. Metro Station S. No. Metro Station S. No. Metro Station
1 Janpath 16 Indraprastha 31 Inderlok
2 Patel Chowk 17 Shivaji Stadium 32 Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
3 Central Secretariat 18 Dilli Haat-INA 33 Netaji Subhash Place
4 Lok Kalyan Marg 19 Hauz Khas 34 Azadpur
5 Rajiv Chowk 20 Jor Bagh 35 Jahangirpuri
6 New Delhi 21 Lajpat Nagar 36 Haiderpur Badli Mor
7 Seva Teerth 22 Jangpura 37 Majlis Park
8 Mandi House 23 Ashram 38 Seelampur
9 Barakhamba Road 24 Jamia Millia Islamia 39 Maujpur-Babarpur
10 ITO 25 Chawri Bazar 40 Jaffrabad
11 Delhi Gate 26 Jama Masjid 41 Welcome
12 Khan Market 27 Karol Bagh 42 Yamuna Vihar
13 Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 28 Rajendra Place 43 Khajuri Khas
14 Jhandewalan 29 Vishwavidyalaya 44 Shahdara
15 Supreme Court 30 Kashmere Gate 45 Rithala

ALSO READ: Indian Railways cancels trains to Delhi: Check affected routes, travel dates and alternatives

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Interchange facilities to remain available

DMRC clarified that interchange facilities will remain operational at the affected stations, with the exception of New Delhi metro station. The restrictions apply to entry and exit, and commuters should check for further official announcements before travelling.

The metro authority said the security agencies would review the situation and issue further updates as required. Passengers travelling through central Delhi and other affected parts of the network should account for the restrictions while planning their journeys on October 10.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:27 PM IST
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