DMRC issues revised metro closure update ahead of Oct 10; check affected stations

However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at all the affected metro stations, except New Delhi metro station, DMRC said.
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The revised announcement is a partial modification of the earlier advisory regarding the closure of metro stations. Commuters have been advised to take note of the restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly.
Full list of Delhi Metro stations affected
The following 45 metro stations will remain closed for entry and exit during the specified period:
Delhi Metro Stations Closed On October 10, 2026
|S. No.
|Metro Station
|S. No.
|Metro Station
|S. No.
|Metro Station
|1
|Janpath
|16
|Indraprastha
|31
|Inderlok
|2
|Patel Chowk
|17
|Shivaji Stadium
|32
|Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
|3
|Central Secretariat
|18
|Dilli Haat-INA
|33
|Netaji Subhash Place
|4
|Lok Kalyan Marg
|19
|Hauz Khas
|34
|Azadpur
|5
|Rajiv Chowk
|20
|Jor Bagh
|35
|Jahangirpuri
|6
|New Delhi
|21
|Lajpat Nagar
|36
|Haiderpur Badli Mor
|7
|Seva Teerth
|22
|Jangpura
|37
|Majlis Park
|8
|Mandi House
|23
|Ashram
|38
|Seelampur
|9
|Barakhamba Road
|24
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|39
|Maujpur-Babarpur
|10
|ITO
|25
|Chawri Bazar
|40
|Jaffrabad
|11
|Delhi Gate
|26
|Jama Masjid
|41
|Welcome
|12
|Khan Market
|27
|Karol Bagh
|42
|Yamuna Vihar
|13
|Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
|28
|Rajendra Place
|43
|Khajuri Khas
|14
|Jhandewalan
|29
|Vishwavidyalaya
|44
|Shahdara
|15
|Supreme Court
|30
|Kashmere Gate
|45
|Rithala
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Interchange facilities to remain available
DMRC clarified that interchange facilities will remain operational at the affected stations, with the exception of New Delhi metro station. The restrictions apply to entry and exit, and commuters should check for further official announcements before travelling.
The metro authority said the security agencies would review the situation and issue further updates as required. Passengers travelling through central Delhi and other affected parts of the network should account for the restrictions while planning their journeys on October 10.