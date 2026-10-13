Planning a full-night Durga Puja outing in Kolkata? Check Metro timings, special trains and key routes

Blue Line: On October 17 to 20, trains will run from 1 pm until 4 am the next morning. The line will connect major pandal-hopping areas across north and south Kolkata.

Green Line: From October 17 to 20, 192 services will run from 1.30 pm to around 3.59 am, with an eight-minute peak frequency.

Yellow Line: From October 17 to 20, 72 services will operate between 3 pm and 10.53 pm. Five direct services will also run from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram on October 15 and 16.

Purple Line: From October 17 to 21, 38 services will run daily between 3 pm and 10.55 pm.

Orange Line: No Metro services will operate from October 17 to 21. Advertisement

Metro officials have advised passengers to use Smart Cards or digital QR-based mobile tickets through the AAMAR KOLKATA METRO app.

“Due to dense crowds and high train frequency, passengers are requested not to rush, block train doors, or overcrowd boarding coaches. Cooperating with station staff ensures everyone enjoys a smooth, safe festive journey,” an official said.

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More trains for Puja travel

Sealdah division: 51 Puja special trains, including 38 overnight services between 11 pm and 5 am from October 16 to 21.

Howrah division: Seven long-distance special trains with 174 trips, seven special EMU services and 25 pairs of passing specials. Advertisement

South Eastern Railway: 19 pairs of Puja special trains with 344 trips, along with 30 permanently augmented coaches.

All galloping local trains under the Sealdah division will stop at every station after 2 pm during the Puja period.

Eastern Railway is also planning special late-night local shuttles between Bandel and Naihati on peak Puja days. Selected locals may run past midnight, while 75 local trains have been identified for enhanced security measures.

Major stations including Sealdah, Ballygunge, Dum Dum, Sonarpur, Naihati and Ranaghat will have 24×7 surveillance, medical booths, help desks and additional passenger facilities.