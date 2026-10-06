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Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Chamoli, Uttarakhand; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Chamoli, Uttarakhand; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred at around 10:13 pm on October 6, 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 11:14 PM IST
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Chamoli, Uttarakhand; tremors felt in Delhi-NCREarthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in Delhi on Tuesday evening after an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:23 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were reported in several parts of the national capital region, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 km, the NCS said, adding that its epicentre was located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

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The relatively shallow depth of the earthquake likely contributed to the tremors being felt over a wider area.

Uttarakhand is one of the country's seismically active regions due to its location in the Himalayan belt. Earthquakes originating in the Himalayan region can sometimes be felt in areas much farther away, including Delhi-NCR.

Residents in earthquake-prone areas are generally advised to remain calm during tremors, move away from windows and unstable structures, and follow official safety advisories. 

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:32 PM IST
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