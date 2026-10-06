Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Chamoli, Uttarakhand; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 km, the NCS said, adding that its epicentre was located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

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EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/58BGGnvY1V — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 6, 2026

The relatively shallow depth of the earthquake likely contributed to the tremors being felt over a wider area.

Uttarakhand is one of the country's seismically active regions due to its location in the Himalayan belt. Earthquakes originating in the Himalayan region can sometimes be felt in areas much farther away, including Delhi-NCR.

Residents in earthquake-prone areas are generally advised to remain calm during tremors, move away from windows and unstable structures, and follow official safety advisories.

