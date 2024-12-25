ED investigates role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in money laundering, human trafficking 

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the ‘involvement’ of certain Canadian colleges and a few Indian entities in a money laundering case related to trafficking of Indians into the US from the Canada border. Agents and partners in this scam are present across the country, the agency said.

The investigation began after the death of a four-member Indian family hailing from the Dingucha village of Gujarat. The family of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel died from extreme cold while trying to cross the border on January 19, 2022.

Related Articles

According to the agency, around 112 colleges in Canada have entered into an agreement with one such entity and another 150 colleges with another entity.

The agency had conducted raids under PMLA at eight locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara in the ongoing probe in the Dingucha case. The entities that were raided have been accused of hatching a well-planned conspiracy to send people to the USA through Canada through illegal channels, thereby committing the offence of human trafficking. The ED seized bank accounts, documents, digital devices, and two vehicles in its raids.

The agency stated that the accused that Indian nationals were lured by these entities who charge them a large sum of Rs 55-60 lakh per person to ensure their entry to the USA through Canada.

“ED investigation revealed that for sending the Indian National(s) to USA illegally, the accused arranged admission of the individuals in colleges/universities based in Canada and thereby applied for students’ visa for Canada. Once the individuals/students reach Canada, instead of joining the college, they illegally crossed the US-Canada border and never joined college(s) in Canada,” the agency said.

These Canadian colleges would then remit back the fee to the individual’s account.

Two entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur have entered into such agreements for admission of students into colleges and universities based in foreign countries on a commission basis. Students would contact these entities to move to the USA illegally.

“It is revealed during searches conducted that around 25,000 students are being referred by one entity and more than 10,000 students by another to various colleges based outside India every year. Further, it is gathered that there are around 1700 agents/partners of based in Gujarat and around 3500 agents/partners of other entities all over India and out of which around 800 are active,” it said.