The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces early Saturday. In a statement, the MEA advised: “All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas.”

Indians in Venezuela have been asked to contact the Embassy via email at cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or through the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288, which is also available for WhatsApp calls.

The advisory comes in the wake of a “large-scale strike” carried out by the United States, which captured and removed President Maduro from the country after months of mounting US pressure. Maduro and his wife were taken from their residence on a military base and are reportedly aboard a US warship en route to New York, where they are expected to face criminal charges.

President Donald Trump described the operation as “extremely successful,” asserting that the US planned to manage Venezuela temporarily until a transition of power is arranged. Speaking at a Mar-a-Lago press conference, Trump said: “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. This should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives.”

The US President further cautioned current Venezuelan officials that “the US retains all military options” and warned that those defying American interests could face the same fate as Maduro. He referred to the ousted leader as a “dictator and terrorist”.

With the situation remaining fluid, the MEA stressed that Indian nationals must remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. The advisory underscores India’s priority of ensuring the safety of its citizens amid one of the most extraordinary military operations in recent Latin American history.