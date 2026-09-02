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Fake note gang busted! Bengaluru police seizes counterfeit notes worth ₹7 lakh, arrests 7 accused

Fake note gang busted! Bengaluru police seizes counterfeit notes worth ₹7 lakh, arrests 7 accused

Bengaluru South district police arrested seven people after raiding a house in Ramanagara where counterfeit notes were being printed. Investigators are now probing the gang's wider network and the intended circulation of the fake currency.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Fake note gang busted! Bengaluru police seizes counterfeit notes worth ₹7 lakh, arrests 7 accusedpolice bust fake currency gang

Bengaluru South district police have busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency notes and arrested seven people. Police said bundles of paper linked to counterfeit notes worth about ₹5 lakh, chemicals used in preparing fake currency and other materials were seized from them, according to news agency PTI.

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According to police officials, the accused were preparing counterfeit notes in a newly built house in the Aizoor police station limits of Ramanagara city. Police team raided the premises on Monday after they received the information that fake notes were being printed inside the house, leading to seven arrests from the spot.

ALSO READ: How a cigarette purchase led to an MBA graduate's arrest in an alleged fake ₹500 note case

Seven held, fake-note papers seized

The arrested accused were identified as Santosh, 35, Satish, 36, Sampath, 33, Rajesh, 34, Renukaraj, 31, Shivaraj, 42, and Govindraj, 50. During a search of the house, police recovered a large quantity of paper that was allegedly being used to prepare counterfeit notes.

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A senior police officer said the seized material was meant for preparing counterfeit notes worth around ₹ 5 lakh. The notes had not yet been fully prepared and were still in the process of being printed, the officer said. Police also seized chemicals used in making the fake notes.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police's 72-hour 'Operation Chakra': 193 arrested, 154 FIRs in North district crackdown

Probe on for gang’s wider network

Police are now trying to find out how many more people were involved in the gang and where the counterfeit notes were being circulated. Through the questioning of the accused, officers are trying to trace the gang’s wider network and those behind it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Aizoor police station, and the investigation is continuing.

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:46 AM IST
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