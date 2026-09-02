Fake note gang busted! Bengaluru police seizes counterfeit notes worth ₹7 lakh, arrests 7 accused

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Seven held, fake-note papers seized

The arrested accused were identified as Santosh, 35, Satish, 36, Sampath, 33, Rajesh, 34, Renukaraj, 31, Shivaraj, 42, and Govindraj, 50. During a search of the house, police recovered a large quantity of paper that was allegedly being used to prepare counterfeit notes.

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A senior police officer said the seized material was meant for preparing counterfeit notes worth around ₹ 5 lakh. The notes had not yet been fully prepared and were still in the process of being printed, the officer said. Police also seized chemicals used in making the fake notes.

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Probe on for gang’s wider network

Police are now trying to find out how many more people were involved in the gang and where the counterfeit notes were being circulated. Through the questioning of the accused, officers are trying to trace the gang’s wider network and those behind it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Aizoor police station, and the investigation is continuing.