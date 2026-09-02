Fake note gang busted! Bengaluru police seizes counterfeit notes worth ₹7 lakh, arrests 7 accused

Bengaluru South district police have busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency notes and arrested seven people. Police said bundles of paper linked to counterfeit notes worth about ₹5 lakh, chemicals used in preparing fake currency and other materials were seized from them, according to news agency PTI.
According to police officials, the accused were preparing counterfeit notes in a newly built house in the Aizoor police station limits of Ramanagara city. Police team raided the premises on Monday after they received the information that fake notes were being printed inside the house, leading to seven arrests from the spot.