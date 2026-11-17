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Goyal flags fleet gap

“We have ordered more than 1,200 planes, and we are ready to order another 1,000 planes; we need more than 2,000 planes for our requirements,” Goyal said. “So we are pursuing the established manufacturers of aircraft for faster supplies.”

The minister’s remarks underline the pressure on India’s aviation sector, where airline capacity has not kept pace with the expansion of routes, passenger traffic and regional connectivity. He said the government was in continuous talks with established aircraft manufacturers to secure earlier deliveries.



Goyal did not name the manufacturers or specify a timeline for the proposed orders. But his comments indicate that India’s priority is not merely expanding its order book; it is also persuading global aircraft makers to accelerate production and delivery schedules.

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The potential additional order of 1,000 planes would come on top of the more than 1,200 aircraft already ordered by Indian airlines, taking the country’s total requirements beyond 2,000 planes.

Demand outpacing supply

India’s aviation market has expanded strongly in recent years, driven by low-cost carriers, growing middle-class travel demand and government efforts to improve connectivity to smaller cities. However, global supply chain constraints and long delivery queues for new aircraft have made fleet expansion difficult for airlines worldwide.

An acute shortage of aircraft can lead to higher fares, fewer flight options, delayed route launches and capacity constraints during peak travel seasons. For Indian carriers, securing additional planes would be crucial to sustaining growth and maintaining competitive fares.

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What it means for travellers

If the proposed orders materialise and deliveries arrive on schedule, passengers could see more flights, improved connectivity and greater seat availability across domestic and international routes. The move could also support airlines’ plans to expand operations from major hubs and develop regional networks.

Goyal’s statement signals that New Delhi views aircraft availability as a central constraint on the sector’s next phase of growth.