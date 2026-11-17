Among the allottees that received more than 5 per cent of the equity shares offered were ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Government Pension Fund Global. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was allotted 11,707,317 shares, accounting for 10.26 per cent of the issue, while Government Pension Fund Global received 5,849,421 shares, accounting for 5.12 per cent.

The proceeds will be utilised for replayment of deposits, loans, commercial papers, non-convertible debentures and interest payments.

The stock may be in focus today as Bajaj Finance had earlier said it may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price, subject to applicable regulations and shareholder approval. The final issue price was determined by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the placement.

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This comes a day after the Bajaj Finance board approved the allotment of 5,74,25,740 warrants to Bajaj Finserv at the issue price of Rs 1,010 per warrant convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. Bajaj Finance shares are up 8.7 per cent in the past one year. The stock has a 12-month Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 1,174.69, which implies 5.8 per cent potential upside ahead.