Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday said its allotment committee has approved the allotment of 1,14,146,341 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 1,025 per share. The issue price is 3.3 per cent higher than the floor price of Rs 992.25 per share, as determined under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The QIP aggregated approximately Rs 11,700 crore, the NBFC said.
"Following the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs 622.59 crore, comprising 6,225,954,304 equity shares of Rs 1 each, to Rs 634 crore, comprising 6,340,100,645 equity shares of Rs 1 each."