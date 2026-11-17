Urban Company shares closed at Rs 171.60 on Monday, November 16, up 1.72% from their previous close of Rs 168.70. The QIP floor price of Rs 161.03 is around 6% below Monday's closing price.

Urban Company QIP: Key pricing details

The floor price has been determined in accordance with the pricing formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations. The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price. The final issue price will be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers.

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How Urban Company plans to use QIP proceeds

According to the preliminary placement document, Urban Company plans to deploy Rs 600 crore towards building the supply ecosystem for its InstaHelp business, which offers quick house-help services. It has earmarked Rs 540 crore for marketing and brand building and Rs 200 crore for technology and platform development.

The company has also set aside Rs 85 crore for training infrastructure to onboard service professionals and Rs 50 crore for research and development of its Native products. The remaining Rs 1,025 crore has been allocated towards inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The fundraise comes as Urban Company continues to invest in InstaHelp amid competition from players such as Snabbit and Pronto. In the September quarter of FY27, the company reported a 41.4% year-on-year rise in operating revenue to Rs 537.29 crore. However, its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 182.48 crore from Rs 59.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, largely reflecting investments in the quick home-services business.