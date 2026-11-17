Could Iran carry out an attack inside the US?

The CNN report, citing seven officials, said the plotting detected by the US was highly specific and included locations and targets. According to US intelligence, active planning for possible attacks on US territory signals what officials see as Iran's willingness to escalate.

Sources who spoke to CNN, however, said there was no evidence that Iran had decided to proceed with the plan. “Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source told CNN.

Two sources said US officials had held several meetings over the past week to discuss how to counter the threat. One source described the planning as “prudent”.

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Officials believe the US is vulnerable to attacks involving unconventional weapons such as dirty bombs, which combine radioactive material with a conventional explosive. Such devices are easy to assemble and could be used by someone already living in the United States, according to the report.

What is a dirty bomb and how does it work?

According to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a “dirty bomb” is a type of “radiological dispersal device” that combines a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with radioactive material. Although it is not a nuclear bomb, the device can spread radiation across a few blocks or miles from the site of the explosion.

“A dirty bomb is not a weapon of mass destruction but a weapon of mass disruption, where contamination and anxiety are the major objectives,” the NRC stated.

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Has Iran stashed bomb-making materials inside the US?

The CNN report said intelligence had intercepted Iranian chatter claiming that bomb-making materials had been stashed inside the United States.

“As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country,” one source told CNN.

Another source said many national security officials assumed that pre-positioned nuclear materials had already been in the US for years, if not decades.

Iranian diplomat threatens US Navy personnel

The report came days after an official Iranian diplomat threatened on X to harm two US Navy personnel whom Tehran blamed for a Tomahawk missile attack on a school in Minab. The February 28 attack killed more than 150 people, most of them students, during the opening hours of the US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic.